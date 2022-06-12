Miscellaneous

“We swept the Lakers which means we really beat their a**”: When Julius Erving reveled in his 1983 76ers embarrassing Magic Johnson and company

“We swept the Lakers which means we really beat their a**”: When Julius Erving reveled in his 1983 76ers embarrassing Magic Johnson and company
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Namaste Klay is ready for Game 5": NBA Twitter coin new nickname for Warriors guard anticipating Game 6 Klay to arrive earlier
Next Article
"We're not inhuman as some people make it"– Gunther Steiner blasts F1 media over Mick Schumacher reports