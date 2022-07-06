“We told you to get out of here, Charles Barkley!”: $50 million-worth NBA legend has some HILARIOUS appearances on show ‘Clerks: The Animated Series’

Charles Barkley has done some amazing things in his life. This includes appearing on the show, Clerks: The Animated Series.

In 1984, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted one of the greatest players in NBA history. They selected Charles Barkley with the fifth overall pick in the draft.

It was a stacked draft, to say the least, featuring the likes of John Stockton, Hakeem Olajuwon, and the GOAT Michael Jordan.

Nevertheless, Sir Charles left his mark on the league. He averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in 16 seasons, winning the MVP award in 1993.

Barkley now works on TNT’s Inside the NBA, where he is one of four hilarious NBA analysts. However, he doesn’t limit his hilariousness to TNT and has even appeared in an animated series.

Charles Barkley has some absolutely hilarious appearances on the show Clerks: The Animated Series

The Round Mound of Rebound is certainly one of the more hilarious players in the NBA. He is naturally witty and it is this wit that has made him a mainstay on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

That being said, Charles Barkley does not limit his hilarious personality to just Inside the NBA! He has even made a few cameos on TV.

In fact, Barkley has made a number of appearances on Clerks: The Animated Series. Despite making some hilarious appearances on the show, the two protagonists weren’t happy to see him at all.

Unfortunately for Chuck, he finds himself being shunned by the two men. Somewhat eerily similar to what happens on the set of Inside the NBA.

