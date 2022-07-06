“252 lbs” Charles Barkley was roasted while getting compared to Zion Williamson’s shooting form

The head coach of Syracuse, Jim Boeheim compared Zion Williamson to Charles Barkley but said that the Pelicans star is not as ‘fat’ as Sir Charles.

James Arthur Boeheim Jr. is an American college basketball coach who currently serves as the head coach of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Syracuse Orange men’s team.

Boeheim has led the Orange to 10 Big East regular-season titles, five Big East Tournament championships, and 34 NCAA Tournament trips, including five Final Four appearances and three national title game appearances.

From 1963 through 1966, the 77-year-old central New York native played collegiate basketball at Syracuse. In 1969, he joined the team’s coaching staff as an assistant to Roy Danforth.

Jim has been part of basketball for the majority of his life and is comfortable speaking about the game and the players. Boeheim is in your life at some time throughout every college basketball season, whether you asked for it or not.

Boeheim was back in the spotlight, which meant he’d stand behind a microphone and say something outrageous, genuinely caustic, or just plain unpleasant (perhaps all three at once).

Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim makes controversial remarks about Charles Barkley, referring to him as “Fat”

The Syracuse coach delivered what is going to be one of the finest comments of NCAA basketball while discussing Duke sensation Zion Williamson.

While in college, Zion Williamson put up a great performance against Syracuse, but Boeheim’s team won in overtime 95-91.

“He’s a physical specimen,” Boeheim said after the game of Williamson. “He’s similar to Charles Barkley, only he shoots better.” And he’s not as fat. “I’m hoping Charles will return; he’ll have something for me there.”

It’s not every day that someone can laud Duke phenom Zion Williamson while mocking basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, but Boeheim did just that.

Chuck took the statements for a joke and approached Boeheim during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Barkley teased that he would punch Syracuse’s head coach.

Barkley was an 11-time All-Star and the league MVP in 1992-93. Williamson has huge shoes to fill if he is to live up to Boeheim’s comparison—even if the Syracuse coach believes the freshman’s real shoes are smaller than the NBA legend’s.

