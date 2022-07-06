“They fly private jets when I played we flew commercial”: Charles Barkley calls millennial NBA players spoiled rotten

In a 2017 interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Charles Barkley termed the current generation players as millennials, who were spoiled-rotten.

When it comes to unfiltered truth, there is nobody like Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famer doesn’t differentiate between what he would say in his living room to what he says on national television. Barkley remains the cheat code to boost ratings across all media outlets.

While the Suns MVP isn’t on any social media platform, his clips generate millions of views. Though his no holds barred nature continues to land him in trouble, The Chuckster refuses to change to the delight of his fans. The TNT analyst has revolutionized the ways of sports broadcasting.

Chuck is viewership/box office for every host and journalist, given one can ask the eleven-time All-Star almost anything. One such lucky individual was talk show host Stephen Colbert, who had Barkley at his candid best during an interview in 2017.

Colbert touched a raw nerve when he asked Barkley to address today’s game as being not that tough.

“I have to be careful cause anytime you say anything, we’re the grumpy old parents now”: Charles Barkley on today’s game.

There is no doubt that the NBA today is not as physical as it used to be, even nicknamed soft, which many find offensive, and rightly so. As we continue to accuse Stephen Curry of ruining the game with his flawless shooting, the reality is there are a host of other reasons.

The league today is more skill-based than it ever was. A Giannis Antetokounmpo can no longer escape like a Shaquille O’Neal, with the Greek Freak continuing to work on his jumpers. Nonetheless, many factions of the old school continue to despise this change.

And who better than The Chuckster to speak about this.

“First of all, they gave themselves a nickname, they call themselves millennials, you can’t give yourself a nickname, I hate that,” said Barkley.

“First of all, they should just say rich spoiled brats. This generation man, we give all these kids everything, they don’t appreciate anything, they want all the new phones, they want everything.”

“It was definitely a tougher game, it was more physical, these guys are very talented but they made it easier on them. They take rest periods now, guys miss games because they just wanna rest. They fly private jets when I played we flew commercial.”

“God bless these younger players but they’re spoiled rotten.”

While Barkley may be right in calling the league less physical, tagging them as spoiled rotten seems completely out of line.

