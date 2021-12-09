Basketball

“We were the most underachieving regular-season team of all time, we didn’t care until the playoffs”: Kevin Love on playing alongside LeBron James and co during the Cavs’ four straight trips to the NBA Finals

"We were the most underachieving regular-season team of all time, we didn't care until the playoffs": Kevin Love on playing alongside LeBron James and co during the Cavs' four straight trips to the NBA Finals
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant is starting, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are coming off the bench": Jayson Tatum makes extremely tough 'Start, Bench, Cut' decision on the Knuckleheads Podcast
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We were the most underachieving regular-season team of all time, we didn't care until the playoffs": Kevin Love on playing alongside LeBron James and co during the Cavs' four straight trips to the NBA Finals
“We were the most underachieving regular-season team of all time, we didn’t care until the playoffs”: Kevin Love on playing alongside LeBron James and co during the Cavs’ four straight trips to the NBA Finals

During an episode of Full-Bodied with Channing Frye, Kevin Love reveals intricate details about the…