“We were the most underachieving regular-season team of all time, we didn’t care until the playoffs”: Kevin Love on playing alongside LeBron James and co during the Cavs’ four straight trips to the NBA Finals

During an episode of Full-Bodied with Channing Frye, Kevin Love reveals intricate details about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ four straight trips to the NBA Finals.

Though his game has declined with time, Kevin Love remains one of the best shooters of the current generation. Having played 8-seasons with the Cavaliers, Love had various stories to share in a recent conversation with former teammate Channing Fyre.

The Cavs forward has somewhat taken a backseat this season, with the young core of Evan Mobley, Collin Sexton, and Jarrett Allen taking center stage. However, Love is a future Hall of Famer. The former Most Improved Player of the year played a pivotal role in bringing Cleveland their first championship in over five decades.

The Cavaliers had their best phase from 2015-18, making four straight Finals appearances. The team comprised a Big 3, boasting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Love. The trio would go on to make history during the 2016 NBA Finals.

While talking to former teammate Channing Frye, Love revealed how Cavs didn’t take the regular season seriously but thrived during the post-season.

Kevin Love gets candid about the Cavs four straight trips to the Finals.

From 2015-18, the Cavs dominated the eastern conference and would face the Golden State Warriors each time in the NBA Finals. Though the Warriors had a commanding 3-1 lead in those meetings, the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship is one of the most iconic wins in league history.

The Cavs had at least 50-wins in the four seasons that King James played there. One of the most common criticisms that the team faced during its prime years was its inconsistent performances during the regular season. Something Love echoed as well.

However, they would make it up during the playoffs with James flipping the switch. Love was one of the best 3-point shooters on the team. The five-time All-Star averaged 17.1 rebounds and 10.0 rebounds during those four years.

“We were the most talented, underachieving regular-season team of all time,” Love said. “Without question. We didn’t care until the playoffs.”

“We had so many storylines,” Love said. “We thrived under chaos. But when it came time, we had fun. And we had the best time.”

The Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. The Cavs would make this possible during the 2016 NBA Finals, overcoming a 73-9 Warriors team.

With Irving and James gone, Love remains the lone man standing from the Big 3. The former 3-point contest winner will go down as one of the greatest players in Cavaliers franchise history.