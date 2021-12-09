“Stay hot Brandon Boston Jr!”: Reggie Jackson douses Boston with water as he leads the Clippers to win over Boston Celtics while entering the history books

Brandon Boston Jr scores a career high 27 points and gets water splashed on him in his on-court interview by Reggie Jackson.

The fact that Brandon Boston Jr went 51st in the 2021 NBA Draft is a cardinal sin carried forth by every franchise not named the Los Angeles Clippers. At merely 20 years of age, he joins Lamar Odom and Eric Gordon as the only 20 or younger Clippers in team history to score at least 27 points or more.

The former Kentucky Wildcat let it be known that he is more than capable of creating his own shot, a skill that he was lauded for coming into this year’s draft. Only three of his 9 field goals made were assisted, with the rest coming off the dribble.

He showed off everything from his shooting from 3 off the dribble to his quick thinking in transition offense, while being a spark plug on the defensive end of the court.

Brandon Boston Jr notched 4 steals on the night and is only the 2nd Clipper aged 20 or younger to put up 25+ points and 4+ steals in a game.

What’s your favorite @bboston_ moment from the first half? — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 9, 2021

Reggie Jackson tries to cool off Brandon Boston Jr.

Reggie Jackson has been the resident hype man for the Los Angeles Clippers and he didn’t slack in that department tonight either. With the way Brandon Boston Jr played in the 114-111 win over the Boston Celtics (Boston beats Boston), he snagged himself an on-court interview.

During this interview, as expected, the former Thunder guard sprayed some water on the rookie while yelling, “Stay hot!”

Reggie Jackson yelling ‘Stay Hot!’ at Brandon Boston after his career-high 27-point game. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/YEWcyFAHTo — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 9, 2021

With Paul George out tonight, seeing a player fill in that role for a night in an impressive win over Jayson Tatum and company was a promising sight to see for any Clips fan tonight.