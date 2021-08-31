“We would start our teams with Magic Johnson”: Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber and Steve Smith pick veteran Lakers point guard over Michael Jordan and Larry Bird

NBA superstars Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, and Steve Smith pick Magic Johnson over Michael Jordan and Larry Bird as the all-time great.

It’s almost impossible to look past Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird during the conversation of all-time NBA greats. These legends define different eras of the league.

Michael Jordan has played a huge role in popularizing the NBA globally. Probably one of the biggest superstars in American sports history. MJ was one of the first few athletes to sign multimillion dollars endorsement deals.

The Bulls superstar has one of the greatest storylines in sports history and has left behind an untouchable legacy. Before the Jordan era was the Lakers-Celtics rivalry headlined by two of the biggest superstars in Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Both Magic and Bird were multiple NBA champions and MVPs. The two legends faced each other in 3 NBA Finals, with the Lakers having winning 2-times compared to the Celtics’ 1-time.

In a conversation on the show Open Court, veterans Shaq, Webber, and Smith choose Magic Johnson over Jordan and Bird as the greatest ever.

Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, and Steve Smith pick Magic Johnson as the leader of their starting team.

There is no greater consensus than Magic Johnson in the debate of greatest point guard of all time. The Lakers legend is the only player to win Finals MVP in his rookie year. The 6″9′ guard was known for his exceptional play-making skills and passing.

There have been endless debates regarding the GOAT NBA player, with Michael Jordan being the answer in most cases. However, former NBA players Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, and Steve Smith had a different take on this subject.

When asked to chose between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson, the guests on the Open Court show, had Magic as their choice.

For me it’s the fact of what you guys just brought up, who wants to play with other people on the team. When I think of Magic Johnson, if I’m starting my team with the point guard that sat in the captain’s chair and played center in every position in the game in the championship, It’s no way I’m going against Magic. -Chris Webber. “If I had to pick because I started my team always with a center and a point guard. If I’m going to start my guy with a team with a point guard or center I have to go with Magic Johnson.” -Steve Smith. “It would have to be Magic Johnson because if you look at the traditional point guard they have always been not small but smaller. Magic was the first oversized guy that excelled at being a point guard.” -Shaquille O’Neal

It was clear from the conversation that Magic would be their primary ball facilitator in the team. The participants in the discussion wanted a player to run their offense and who was better than the player with the best basketball IQ Magic Johnson to do that.