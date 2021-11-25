“Stephen Curry is first and everyone else is way down the list for me”: JJ Redick’s dishes out his top five 3-point shooters of all-time, the list include Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, JJ Redick ranks his top five 3-point shooters of all time. The former Clippers player talks about the evolution of 3-point shooting.

Earlier this year, JJ Redick hung his basketball boots, marking the end of a great career in the NBA. An elite shooter, Redick ranks fifteenth on the list of all-time leaders in 3-pointers. The marksmen was a career 41.5% shooter from beyond the arc.

Since his retirement, Redick has put on several hats. The former shooting guard has his podcast The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter. Recently, Redick signed with ESPN as an analyst.

The 37-year old recently made an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, where he discussed his top five 3-point shooters of all time. Redick did give a shout-out to the 3-point shooters of the 80s and 90s. However, he felt that era of players ever took the shots that the current generation takes.

Redick had Stephen Curry as the no. one shooter of all time on his list. The others in no particular order included Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller. The veteran gave an honorable mention to Tim Legler.

In a conversation with Draymond Green, Redick spoke about the evolution of the 3-point shot and how it has become an essential part of every player’s arsenal. The Warriors forward had paid a visit to one of Dwight Howard’s practices in which the big man was practicing shots from beyond the arc.

Green spoke about how the league has become so 3-point heavy. The Warriors forward would ask Redick to dish out his top five 3-point shooters of all time, to which he replied the following.

“Oh, that’s easy, Steph is first, and everyone else is way down the list for me. In no particular order, the other four it’s Klay, Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller.”

While speaking of shooters in the previous era, Redick commented that they weren’t taking those difficult shots like a Steph Curry or a Klay Thompson takes. The Golden State Warriors have changed the landscape of the NBA.

Elaborating about his comments, Redick said that players today shoot a higher volume of 3s. The former shooting guard spoke about how Tom Haberstrow emphasizes Curry to take 20 shots a game.

