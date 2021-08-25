“We’d make hoops out of milk crates, this challenge is whack”: Dwyane Wade, Stephen A Smith and NBA Twitter roast participants of the viral milk crate challenge

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade takes a dig at the recent milk crate challenge gone viral, Stephen A. Smith follows suit.

The milk crate challenge is the current favorite trend of social media. The challenge has had a lot of mixed reviews on the internet and drawn severe criticism from many.

The challenge involves attempting to build a pyramid of milk crates and then trying to walk on top of them from one side to the other. One of the potential dangers to the above challenge is the risk of injury.

As the world still grapples with COVID19, such accidents can lead to a trip to the emergency room. A recent critic to join the movement against the challenge is 3x NBA champion, Dwyane Wade.

Wade took a shot at the younger generation for making such stupid stunts viral and in fashion. The 39-year old grew up under difficult circumstances in his native Chicago and feels there are more useful ways of using the crate.

Dwyane Wade and Stephen A. Smith take jibes at the viral milk crate challenge

Wade is not very forthcoming about the current social media fad, the milk crate challenge. The 13x All-Star recently took to social media agreeing with his former teammate Caron Butler about better use of the crate.

The Internet was quick to support the former Finals MVP tweeting their following reactions.

Yes, creativity …… Now, Help is not needed but mandatory! Was it the Similac milk, video games, access to more TV channels, more fast food choices, …. Just saying — Arthur Tony Abrams III (@bluediamondT) August 24, 2021

I keep saying this generation is different. And they keep proving me right 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️😩😂 — Sascha Joi (@SaschaJoi) August 24, 2021

Recently, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show was seen on Wade’s corner criticizing the fade.

“I challenge anybody — anybody on Earth — to find people dumber than these people!” Smith said. “What is wrong with these people? First, you drink the milk from the crates to get strong bones — then you fall off the crates to break them?!”