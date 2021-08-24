“Dwyane Wade still cold-calls a 75-year-old guy he met at the airport reading a golf book”: Gabrielle Union opens up about Heat legend’s eccentricities after retirement on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union gave NBA fans and late night show viewers a peak into their married life on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

We’ve often heard tales about how professional athletes find it tough to lead normal lives after retiring. Actress Gabrielle Union has been observing these same struggles to adjust as Dwyane Wade acclimates to the post-NBA life.

The 16-year NBA veteran amassed a multi-hundred million net worth through the course of his career. He’s used this to acquire a minority stake in the Utah Jazz ownership group. And yet, it seems that he’s yet to find the perfect medium to his post-retirement life, by his own admission.

“Dwyane Wade still cold-calls a 75-year-old guy he met at the airport”: Gabrielle Union

The Flash and his gorgeous wife were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live a couple of months ago. They were on the show to promote their childrens’ book, which the couple have co-authored.

Jimmy usually has just the right questions to get conversations going and stories being poured out to the public. He hit the nail on the head yet again with a question about Gabrielle and D-Wade’s post-retirement marriage experience. Gab was up front about it:

“He’s in the house all the time. Yeah, you know, it was good initially, because it was like ‘OMG! He’s home. We’re never at the same place at the same time!'”

D-Wade tended to agree with this assessment – after all, he’s been out and about for the last 20 years of his life:

“I’m just picking up odd jobs now, I’m open. I’m really tired of being like the fifth lead in my house – I’m the fifth lead in my house. The dogs are above me at this point.”

Gabrielle then added an anecdote from his life that illustrates perfectly just how approachable but bored Dwyane currently is:

“But he’s like cold-calling people at this point in the airport. Like, he sees a guy reading a golf book and he’s walking up and making new random friends in the airport. I’m like ‘This guy is 75 years old reading a golf book. What do y’all talk about? He still talks to the man to this day.'”

