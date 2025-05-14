“Just Felt Like These Emotions”: Dwyane Wade Confesses SNL Performance’s Authenticity

Feb 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade smiles timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Retirement has treated Dwyane Wade extremely well since he stepped away from the NBA in 2019. He has dipped his feet into plenty of different ventures to keep himself busy. One of his most recent being his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Despite his fear of being in front of the camera, Wade turned a natural. He didn’t rehearse his genuine reaction, confirming its authenticity.

Advertisement

Wade made a special appearance on the May 3 episode of SNL. He performed alongside Quinta Brunson, Marcello Hernandez, and Sabrina Carpenter. Athletes have made plenty of appearances on late-night shows over the years, and Wade was the latest in the long list.

The Heat legend engaged in a skit that involved a mini dance choreography. Despite having little to no background when it comes to acting, Wade held his own alongside some heavy hitters in the entertainment industry. Perhaps he is finally learning a bit about his wife Gabrielle Union’s craft.

The Heat legend eventually rejoined a familiar set of faces on the Timeout podcast. His co-hosts showered him with praise for stepping out of his comfort zone. Wade went a step further by highlighting the pure authenticity of his performance on SNL.

“I just felt seen,” Wade admitted. “I just felt all these emotions that were needed.”

Wade revealed there wasn’t much time to overthink his approach to the skit. They only had a 30-second time slot to complete their short scene. Wade’s joy wasn’t just apparent from his revelation but manifested into something visually noticeable on screen.

Bobby Metelus saw joy when he watched Wade’s performance on SNL. He ensured that he gave the three-time NBA champion his flowers for being himself.

“Knowing you as long as I do, I saw that he’s happy,” Metelus said. “You were having fun, and it was just so cool watching.”

Wade displayed a genuine level of authenticity. He is a firm believer that being authentic is a very important trait that every person needs to develop. For him, being authentic is not letting the environment or people around you change or dictate how you act. He stood true to his beliefs, and it paid off with a memorable performance on SNL.

Wade’s experience was a revelation to him regarding his enjoyment in front of the camera. He didn’t make any guarantees about what would be in store for the future. It would be safe to assume this wouldn’t be his last time performing in the media.