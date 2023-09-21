Weeks After Coco Gauff’s $3,000,000 Purse, Magic Johnson Credits Billie Jean King on the 50th Anniversary of the ‘Battle Of Sexes’ for Equal Pay Advocation

Several notable figures have remembered Billie Jean King’s invaluable contributions to women’s tennis on the 50th anniversary of the iconic “Battle of the Sexes” match. Magic Johnson was among the personalities who appreciated King’s advocation for equal pay by sharing a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story. The 50th anniversary of King’s matchup against Bobby Riggs comes merely a few weeks after Coco Gauff racked up $3,000,000 for winning the 2023 US Open.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff played some excellent tennis in this year’s US Open and went on to win her first-ever Grand Slam title. As a result of her win, the American sensation received a cash prize of $3,000,000 – the same amount that Novak Djokovic (winner of the men’s draw) took home. The equality in prize money for both sexes is a testament to the work that players like BJK have been doing for decades.

Magic Johnson lauds Billie Jean King for being an advocate of gender equality in sports

Billie Jean King was one of the most dominant women’s tennis players in the 1960s and 1970s. A former World No.1, BJK managed to win a total of 39 Grand Slam titles (12 in singles). However, she is also famously known for her contributions off the court.

Advertisement

A huge advocate of gender equality and social justice, King agreed to play Bobby Riggs on 20 September 1973. A contest that was named the “Battle of the Sexes”, witnessed King emerging victorious in straight sets (6-4, 6-3, 6-3). While she did win the $100,000 cash prize, the victory’s impact was much larger. Her fight for gender equality led to equal pay.

Magic Johnson shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram story on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the revolutionary clash. Johnson captioned his story:

“50 years ago today, September 20, 1973, @billiejeanking defeated Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes, a tennis match watched by 90 million people worldwide.

The impact of her victory was felt across sports and advanced women’s rights and equality everywhere. Today, women tennis players are the highest paid of any sport all thanks to Billie Jean.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1704742870341845064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Johnson and King are good friends

Billie Jean King and Magic Johnson might have played different sports but they were both pioneers in their respective fields. Outside of their accomplishments on the court, both these legends have played instrumental roles in the betterment of society.

While BJK is known for her battle for equality, the impact of Magic’s advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness in America has been paramount.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1691114631480401920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Apart from being co-owners of the LA Dodgers, the two share a deep sense of respect for each other.