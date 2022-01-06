“We’ll address the COVID-19 vaccine later”: Kyrie Irving dodges questions regarding his vaccination status following Nets return against Pacers

Kyrie Irving doesn’t hesitate to brush aside any talk about his vaccination status as he claims he’ll address it later on in the season.

Kyrie Irving has been in and around NBA news ever since the 2021 NBA offseason. This is due to the fact that he has to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as he claims he will only get vaccinated if a plant-based version is being handed out to the public.

The city of New York does not allow unvaccinated athletes to mingle with any of their teammates at team facilities and so Kyrie Irving has not been with the team during practices ever since training camp began.

The Brooklyn Nets had the ability to bring KAI for away games depending on the state mandates at those cities away from home. However, they chose not to have him be an active member of their roster as they wanted full-time commitment from their players.

Now, with Health and Safety Protocols having ravaged most active rosters, including the Nets, bringing back a 50/40/90 guy into the fold seems like quite the logical thing to do.

Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status.

Kyrie Irving was asked about his vaccination status following the game against Indiana Pacers and he clearly was not ready to give reporters a definitive answer on this topic.

“I don’t want to make it about me or someone lessening the rules for me. I knew what the consequences were, I still know what they are. But right now, I’m just going to take it one day at a time, like I said, and just enjoy my time I get to play with my guys. However, it looks, later in the season, we’ll address it then.”

“But right now, I’m just going to take it one day at a time, like I said, and just enjoy this time I get to play with my guys.” Kyrie Irving spoke on his season debut and addressed whether he is still considering receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/7sSDOJFLRE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 6, 2022

As mentioned earlier, Irving doesn’t seem all too repulsed by the idea of getting vaccinated, as long as a plant-based version is being supplied to the public, it’s unclear why he believes plant-based vaccines are far superior to vaccines derived from say, vero cells extracted by epithelial cells in kidneys.