“Wemby’s Teammates Must Really Hate Bro”: Spurs Players Refusing to Pass to Victor Wembanyama Has NBA Fans In Stitch

The San Antonio Spurs’ latest home clash resulted in yet another underwhelming night for the franchise. The hosts lost to the defending champions Denver Nuggets 106-117 raising questions surrounding the team’s gameplay. One such concern thickened over the team’s usage of Victor Wembanyama as his teammates seemingly refused to pass him the ball. The scenario caught the eyes of the NBA fans as they expressed their thoughts later on.

The situation circled a first-half sequence as Jeremy Sochan carried the ball up the court. Despite having the opportunity to throw an alley loop to Wembanyama, the 20-year-old opted for a safer option by throwing it to the corner. Soon after that, another chance to pass the ball to the Frenchman arrived as he made himself available in the corner. Yet again, his teammates neglected that route to retain the possession near the paint.

The instance caught the eyes of the spectators as they voiced their opinions on X (formerly Twitter). One such account uploaded a clip of the entire sequence while expressing disbelief, stating, “Wemby’s teammates must really hate bro because wtf”.

Another viewer showcased his standpoint by extending on a similar note, mentioning, “Wemby’s teammates are true haters to the core”.

Despite the tone of mockery from the supporters, the words failed to portray the entire picture. After all, the rookie possesses the joint sixth-highest usage percentage this season with 31.5%. Hence, the 7ft 4″ sensation often leads the charge for his franchise with this particular sequence serving as an exception.

The team’s faith in the youngster has paid its dividends as his gameplay has garnered praise from the likes of Draymond Green. The latter even declared on ‘The Draymond Green Show‘, “Victor Wembanyama is probably a top-20 player in the NBA right now. With that skill set, with that length, with that jump shot…watch out”.

Wemby’s numbers add further volume to the narrative as he is averaging 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, and 3.4 assists, per game. Over time, he has emerged as the leading contender for the 2024 ROTY award justifying the hype around his talent. With the kind of production he puts up on the court, it is only obvious that he gets the ball in the majority of plays. Consequently, the Spurs’ dependence on him remains set to sustain for a longer duration as the fans wait for a ray of hope.