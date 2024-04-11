“Lots of Trials, Lots of Tribulations”: Dwyane Wade Remembers 5-Year-Old Comments Ahead of Final NBA Game

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade reacts after learning a statue will be erected outside of Kaseya Center in 2025, during a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Every franchise has its marquee player. A player who redefines them for decades to come. For Cleveland that’s LeBron, for the Bulls it’s Jordan, for the Spurs it’s Duncan and for the Lakers, it’s Magic Johnson and for the Miami Heat, that player is Dwayne Wade. The Flash played his last career game with the Heat, almost 5 years ago. Since then, he has entered into different media and business ventures, mostly absent from the basketball world.

But recently, Wade took to his Instagram to post a heart-touching video of his final game in the league. In the video, Dwayne Wade was walking from the stadium entrance to the team’s dressing room, as he addressed fans and media. Talking to them, Wade shared his final message,

“It’s been a ride. 16 years, it’s been way more than I could have imagined. It’s been a lot of trials, a lot of tribulations. There has been a lot of joy, it’s been a lot of conflict. I am just thankful..and hopefully, through my career, I inspire somebody else to go and do something that other people said they can’t do…This Dwade man, I am out.”

The Flash did have a kobesque performance during the last game of his career. He went off for 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, securing a triple-double during his last outing, against the Brooklyn Nets.

After the game, Wade received a standing ovation from the entire stadium as everyone present on the occasion was sure to give him his flowers, as Wade walked off the floor for the last time as a member of the Miami Heat.

Dwayne Wade’s legacy with Miami

Dwayne Wade played 15 out of his 16 seasons in the league with a singular franchise, the Miami Heat. The team drafted him with the 5th pick of the 2003 NBA draft. He would hit the ground running, as he made NBA All-Rookie honors after scoring 16.2 points, per game in 2003–04. The following season, he made major strides, even making the All-Star game as a starter just three years into the league in 2005-06.

Following his All-Star selection, Wade and O’Neal secured the franchise’s first Championship, making Miami the 2005-06 NBA champs. Wade even took home Finals MVP honors, becoming one of the youngest players to do so at the age of 24.

He added two more rings to his collection, taking home the 2012 and 2013 Championships alongside fellow Hall of Famers, Chris Bosh and LeBron James. Wade ended his career with Miami as their leading scorer, racking up an absurd 21,556 points for the franchise. Even after his retirement, Miami continues to cherish its Hall of Fame player, even renaming a County in the city, Wade-County, in honor of the Miami legend.