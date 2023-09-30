Accused of Being Afraid of Losing $200 following Damian Lillard Trade, ‘Controversial’ Kai Jones Gets Challenged by Fan to 1v1 in Milwaukee

Kai Jones has had a pretty forgettable first two campaigns in the NBA. However, the Charlotte Hornets big man’s eccentricities from the past few weeks have been concerning. Finding himself in a soup, Jones uploaded a few controversial videos on the Internet and shocked fans with a bizarre Instagram Live session. Recently, displaying the screenshots of his chat with the NBA center, a fan disclosed how he challenged Kai to a $200 1v1 clash in Milwaukee.

Kai Jones has caught some backlash for his actions. Apart from calling some of his teammates out on social media, the 22-year-old also claimed that he was better than Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James. However, it has to be his Instagram Live sessions that have disturbed fans the most. Since the 6ft 11” youngster slurred out sentences that weren’t easily comprehensible, he has been accused of being on substances.

Kai Jones agreed to a fan’s $200 1v1 challenge

Despite the Charlotte Hornets being completely aware of Kai Jones’ social media activities, such unusual behavior from their player has persisted. More recently, a fan exposed his chats with Kai Jones. As seen in the screenshots, Jones wrote some NSFW messages while going back and forth with a fan who challenged him to a $200 1v1 battle.

As per their conversation, the fan challenged Kai to play him 1v1 in Milwaukee following the Damian Lillard trade. Stating that he’d take up the fan’s challenge the next time he’s in Milwaukee, the two agreed to play on February 9th, 2024.

Kai has often claimed that he’s better than LaMelo Ball and that the Hornets would never think of trading him. However, contrary to what he thinks, reports suggest that Jones’ future with the North Carolina side is ‘uncertain‘.

Kai has been disrespecting his teammates as well

Amid all of his questionable behavior, Kai Jones has also managed to badmouth his teammates as well. Jones has stated that he was much better than LaMelo Ball. Further ruining his relationship with his teammates, the center bashed Nic Richards and Mark Williams on social media.

It will be interesting to see how the front office handles this situation. However, from what seems, the Hornets wouldn’t want to unnecessarily clean up after Jones’ mess.