“Kevin Durant is some cheat-code stuff, man”: Jimmy Butler explains how harrowing it is guarding the Nets superstar and why he’s NBA’s best scorer

Standing a 6-foot-10, Kevin Durant is really an offensive cheat code. Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler explains how the Brooklyn Nets superstar is one of the toughest players he has ever guarded.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebound as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

In the 13 seasons Kevin has played so far, the Brooklyn forward has had 11 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA selections, 4 Scoring titles, 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 Olympic gold medals and even won the 2014 MVP honours. Oh and The Slim Reaper managed to do this on an impressive career average of 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting on an impeccable 53.7/45/88.2 shooting splits.

There have been several elite defenders in league history who have tried to contain The Slim Reaper from going on a scoring rampage. Jimmy Butler is just one of many elite defenders who hasn’t yet been able to completely lock down the forward.

“Kevin Durant can dunk on you, post up and even shoot because he is 7 feet”: Jimmy Butler

There is virtually no flaw in Kevin Durant’s game. The 32-year-old is a shifty ball-handler, consistent shooter, greater finisher at the rim, productive defender and definitely one of the most unique players… ever.

Back in 2020, Jimmy Butler was asked to name the five toughest players he has ever guarded. After naming LeBron James, Stephen Curry., James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, Butler also mentioned KD. In his “The Players’ Tribune” article, Jimmy Buckets reasoned:

“KD is seven. It’s like, he can post you up because he’s seven. He can dunk on you because he’s seven. And he can shoot over you — he’ll be like, “You’re there? Don’t care … still shooting.” And there’s nothing you can do about it.

Because he’s seven.

I don’t really remember a lot of the one-on-one matchups I’ve had against KD. I mean, I’m 30 now. I’m getting old. My memory is losing itself. But one thing I do remember was watching him my rookie year when he was in OKC. I was on the bench, watching him run the floor, and it looked so … effortless. And what was most impressive was that he dictated the pace of the entire game. Everyone else was at his mercy. And that’s the mark of a great player. In this league, with so many talented and athletic guys on the floor, for one guy to be like, I’m in control here. We’re going to do what I want to do and play at my speed…. It’s pretty ridiculous. And he’s been doing that since he came into the league.

KD is a legit offensive weapon. To shoot like he can and also have the speed to run the floor, handles like a point guard and the athleticism to finish at the rim … and do it all at seven? That’s cheat-code stuff.”

