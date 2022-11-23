HomeSearch

“We’re Gonna do Our Secret Handshake”: Ben Simmons’ Hilarious Reply on Bumping into Joel Embiid During Philadelphia Homecoming

Arjun Julka
|Published Nov 23, 2022

Apr 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) is helped up by center Joel Embiid (21) after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Touted as one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, the Nets paid Sixers a visit in Philadelphia. It’s no surprise that the talking point of the contest in concern was Ben Simmons, given the fiasco surrounding his exit from the City of Brotherly love.

Though the former ROTY did visit Philly last season as a Nets member, he wasn’t playing. However, this time around, Simmons will be suiting up for the contest, something his fans and well-wishers continue to express their concern about, given the former Sixers guard’s ugly exit from Philly.

And no surprises, while Simmons did have the support of some Nets fans in the arena, he was getting booed every time he touched the ball at the Wells Fargo Center. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old didn’t pay too much heed, continuing to perform his warmup drills.

Unlike the previous times, Simmons was as accessible as it gets, addressing all questions surrounding his controversial return.

Ben Simmons showers his love on former teammate Joel Embiid.

Playing his first official game in Philadelphia since the trade, Simmons had no doubt generated enough buzz to have fans and viewers tuned in. To the most of our dismay, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden weren’t available for Tuesday night’s contest against the Nets.

Nonetheless, when asked about bumping into former teammate Embiid, Simmons had nothing but fond memories of the reigning scoring champion, saying the following.

“We got a lot of highlights, we got a lot of great times, I got a lot of love for Joel too,” said Simmons.

“Obviously, it didn’t work out, but that’s life, not everything works out in your favor. I wish him the best, obviously not a championship against us,” joked the 6ft 10″ point guard.

When asked if he’d expect to run into him tonight even though he wasn’t playing, Simmons had the following response.

“What do you think?” Simmons hilariously clapped back at the reporter adding, “I hope he’s here, I’m sure I’ll see Joel.” 

When asked if he’ll talk to him, the three-time All-Star said, “Yeah, we’re gonna do our secret handshake.”

Well, there was certainly no love lost from Simmons’ side.

Ben Simmons makes both his free throws a few minutes into the game.

Anyone aware of Simmons’ past, knows free throw shooting is his Achilles heel. Nevertheless, the Nets guard was in no mood to give the fans an opportunity to troll him, making both his shots from the foul line.

As the season continues, Simmons hopes to improve his otherwise lackluster free throw shooting, which currently stands at 50.0%.

