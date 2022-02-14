“We’re just cooking right now”: Jayson Tatum gets candid about the Celtics as they defeat the Hawks 105-95 to extend their winning streak to 8 victories

Jayson Tatum scored 38 points to lead the Celtics to defeat the Hawks by 10 points as Boston goes on to win their 8th game in a row.

The Celtics had a rather disappointing start to the 2021-2022 campaign. 39 games into the season, Jayson Tatum and co. were a subpar 18-21 and were not looking like the top seed team they were expected to be before the season started. However, since 8th Jan, Ime Udoka’s boys have managed to turn things around for them, losing only 4 out of 19 contests.

Grabbing a huge 10-point win against Trae Young and co. on Super Bowl Sunday, the Cs manage to extend their best winning streak of the campaign to 8 victories. JT had a special night scoring 38 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out 3 assists, along with 2 blocks and a steal.

After the game, Tatum spoke about the Cs, who have the longest active winning streak in the association. The 3-time All-Star said:

“We’re just cooking right now.”

Jayson Tatum: “I think we’re just cooking.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 13, 2022

Also Read: The Wolves youngster joins LeBron, KD, and Booker as the fourth-youngest player to reach 2,500 points

“Those early struggles kind of make days like this feel a little better”: Jayson Tatum on Boston’s 8-game win streak

When asked about the current win streak and how the team has improved throughout the course of the season, JT spoke:

“Those early struggles kind of make days like this feel a little better.”

Jayson Tatum: “Those early struggles kind of make days like this feel a little better.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 13, 2022

Coach Udoka also lauded his boys for turning things around for themselves. Ime said:

“We took our lumps early, but the team has always responded well. I was always optimistic, because we would build big leads. Now, we’ve gotten better about finishing. …We always know we can buckle down defensively when we need to.”

Ime Udoka said he believes the Celtics have bought in. Said he thinks the players are all receptive to coaching and criticism and getting challenged. “I love the group for that.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 13, 2022

Also Read: Dwyane Wade congratulates Los Angeles Rams WR on Super Bowl 56 win despite tough knee injury

Without a doubt, the Cs are the hottest team in the league at the moment. With a 33-25 record, they have even climbed up to the 6th seed in the East, and are only 2 games behind the 5t h spot Philly. Despite their early struggles, this Boston team is 1st in NetRtg as well as DRtg in 2022 and has all the firepower they need to make a deep playoffs run.