Basketball

“Anthony Edwards really managed to achieve numerous feats in a single game!”: The Wolves youngster joins LeBron, KD, and Booker as the fourth-youngest player to reach 2,500 points

“Anthony Edwards really manages to achieve numerous feats in a single game!”: The Wolves youngster joins LeBron, KD, and Booker as the fourth-youngest player to reach 2,500 points
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“No city has had their NBA and NFL team win the Finals and Super Bowl in the same season”: LeBron James and the Lakers are up against history as Aaron Donald and the Rams defeat the Bengals
Next Article
"When your name comes up and then the bidding starts, it happens pretty quickly": Josh Hazlewood talks about getting a IPL 2022 contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore
NBA Latest Post
"PJ Tucker going to hoop in these by tomorrow": Eminem rocks Super Bowl eve while showing off his new Air Jordans, NBA Twitter makes connection with the Heat star
“PJ Tucker going to hoop in these by tomorrow”: Eminem rocks Super Bowl eve while showing off his new Air Jordans, NBA Twitter makes connection with the Heat star

In the midst of one of the best Super Bowl halftime performances featuring Eminem, PJ…