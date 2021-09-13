"We're not politicians... Politicians divides people, sports unites them": Zlatan Ibrahimović talks about LeBron James and discusses their difference in opinions

AC Milan Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses LeBron James and the difference of opinions they have about politics and sports

Being a sports personality in the current day is no less than being a celebrity. With the rise of social media, all the sporting personalities have their own mass fan following, and the power to influence a lot of people. Mainly young people follow these sports personalities, and the players have the power to influence and educate the people. LeBron James does the exact same, as we saw during the USA election.

Also Read: “LeBron James’ hairline looks like he swallowed a lunch box, and it went right to his forehead!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Ronnie 2K does the Lakers star completely dirty in NBA 2K22

There have been a lot of people who have had their issues with what LeBron James was doing, including soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Back in February, Zlatan, with his words basically had told LeBron to ‘shut up and dribble’. LeBron, who usually does not reply to such remarks, decided it was important to reply here. He essentially told Zlatan to stick to sports, since he doesn’t know much about other stuff.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still not over his ‘clash’ with LeBron James

I don’t think there is anything that peeves LeBron James as much as naysayers, and people who try to shut his voice down. After what he said to Zlatan in March, everyone assumed it was a fullstop on that end. It was that way, at least till France Football decided to stir things up again.

In their interview, they asked the soccer star ‘Does your opinion still diverge from that of LeBron James, who you have clashed with?’

Zlatan replied and said,

I said that we are not politicians. Politics divides people. Football, in my world, unites people. Big difference. Because I have had the chance to meet and get to know people that I would never have known if I did not play football. I have met people from all four corners of the world. We unite people. Politicians divide. If I wanted to be a politician, I would do politics. We should only do what we’re good at. Sports and politics are two different categories. If you are intelligent, you understand.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on LeBron James: We unite people. Politicians dividehttps://t.co/hODIX5WlyA — Sportando (@Sportando) September 12, 2021

Also Read: “Are Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce going to beat me up?”: When Dywane Wade refused to apologize to Rajon Rondo for causing freak elbow injury during 2011 NBA playoffs

LeBron James hasn’t replied yet, and his chances to do so seem low. He is currently busy enjoying the NFL season and preparing for his own upcoming 19th season in the NBA.