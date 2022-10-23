“We’re Not Ready to Win Yet, You Can Feel That”: Doc Rivers’ Brutally Honest Take Post Sixers 0-3 Start to the Season

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Head coach Doc Rivers shouts at his team during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. San Antonio won 114-105. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran coach Doc Rivers expresses his disappointment as the Sixers begin their season with a 0-3 record, admitting there is a lot of work to do.

A young San Antonio Spurs handed the Sixers their 3rd consecutive loss of the season. A discouraging start for Doc Rivers and his crew, who are considered top contenders to win the east. Defense continues to be a concern for the Philly team starring James Harden and Joel Embiid.

The Spurs, who relatively had unknown faces, shot an impressive 42.1% from the 3-point line. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson combined for an efficient 20+ points each, with contributions pouring in from the bench too. Doug McDermott scored 8 of his 14 points in the final quarter.

Speaking of the game against the Sixers, Embiid finally broke through a rather dull start to the season, notching a 40-point double-double, shooting 56.0% from the field. Harden’s inconsistencies were back to haunt him, with the former MVP scoring 12-points on 4-for-12 shooting after back-to-back 30+ point games.

As the Sixers suffered their 3rd consecutive loss, Coach Doc didn’t mince his words, stating they had a lot of work to do.

Doc Rivers gives his candid take on the Sixers suffering their 3rd consecutive loss.

A top 15 coach of all time, Coach Doc isn’t one to mince his words. The former COTY didn’t hold back while addressing the Sixers’ performance so far, citing their inconsistent nature during games as one of the crucial reasons for them yet to open their winning account.

Rivers: “It was almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and then felt like ‘Okay, now we can win some games.’ You still gotta go out and earn the game…You can’t pick and choose when we’re gonna show up right now, and that’s what we’re doing.” — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) October 23, 2022

In their 3-games so far this season, the Sixers have averaged 103.3 PPG, shooting a poor 31.5% from the 3-point line. The Sixers’ style of play this season could be termed somewhat erratic, given them shining in some quarters, but failing at the overall picture.

Joel Embiid addresses the team’s poor defense.

Reigning scoring champion Joel Embiid echoed a similar statement while also throwing light on the team’s lackluster defense.

“Defensively, we have to connect better,” said the seven-foot center. “We’re not guarding the ball well. We need to work on that. It’s a fairly new team, and it’s going to take time to get everyone on the same page. But we’ll be fine.”

Nevertheless, Sixers fans are hopeful the team will soon get over the hump, especially with Embiid finding his groove back off-late.

