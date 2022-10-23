“Sixers 0-3? I thought Goal Was a Championship, Not Victor Wembanyama”: Kendrick Perkins Mocks Joel Embiid and Philadelphia’s Third Straight Loss

The Sixers go down again, making it 0-3 to start the season in the worst possible way despite Joel Embiid coming up with a 40-point double-double.

After taking on 2022’s Eastern Conference champions and 2021 NBA champs in two straight games to open their season, the Sixers finally had themselves a fixture that they could have dominated and gotten themselves back on winning term.

Gregg Popovic’s boys did that instead. The San Antonio Spurs led by their youngsters Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson looked like the team that wanted victory much more than the Philadelphia 76ers, who are supposed to be contending for a championship.

Kendrick Perkins destroys the Sixers after their humiliating loss

A 0-3 start for a championship contender is as troubling as it gets. But, it is a shame when you consider the fact that Spurs are expected to tank this season in order to land Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio next year.

And so, former NBA champ and ESPN NBA analyst, Kendrick Perkins didn’t think twice while saying Joel Embiid’s team looks like the team that wants the French sensation more than their opponents.

Mockery at its finest. Perkins is really getting good at it. Isn’t he? As far as Embiid and the Sixers go, they are not getting good at anything in terms of winning, although the big man did pull his socks up for this game.

The 7-footer had 40 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal in just over 35 minutes but failed to get his team a crucial win. But how could he and the Sixers turn around from this?

Philadelphia 76ers needs to become a team

When James Harden has got to play over 40 minutes per game to start the season, team management is somewhat questionable for the Doc Rivers team.

And when “The Beard” is taking a combined 13 shots from the 3-point line, and converting just two, the leadership should be in question.

The Sixers have also got to get better on the defensive side of the ball as soon as they can. That should be their top priority at the moment.

They have to be led there by their leader, Embiid, who wasn’t much enthusiastic about stopping Jacob Poetl in the game when his team was looking at him to take charge.

Looks too bad for a supposed MVP candidate and a championship-contending team.

