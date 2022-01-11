Basketball

“We’re really just telling each other we need to man up, stand your ground”: Robert Williams III speaks about Celtics improved defense in their 4-2 run

“We’re really just telling each other we need to man up, stand your ground”: Robert Williams III speaks about Celtics improved defense in their 4-2 run
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"No cap Kevin Durant, you really might end up dying!": LaMelo Ball sympathizes with the 2-time Finals MVP's workload for the Brooklyn Nets
Next Article
"At least you think I am the Point guard on this team man!": Russell Westbrook holds back a snicker when the reporter asks him a question about him being Ja Morant's counterpart on the court
NBA Latest Post
"At least you think I am the Point guard on this team man!": Russell Westbrook holds back a snicker when the reporter asks him a question about him being Ja Morant's counterpart on the court
“At least you think I am the Point guard on this team man!”: Russell Westbrook holds back a snicker when the reporter asks him a question about him being Ja Morant’s counterpart on the court

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are a bad marriage – neither of them…