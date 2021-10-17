Basketball

“We’re worrying about Kyrie Irving when 60% of the NYPD is unvaccinated?”: Former NBA player calls out the unjust imbalance in scrutiny that’s been directed towards the Nets star

“We’re worrying about Kyrie Irving when 60% of the NYPD is unvaccinated?”: Former NBA player calls out the unjust imbalance in scrutiny that’s been directed towards the Nets star
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Whether then Honda will come back, I don’t know" - AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost believes Honda is torn over their decision to leave Formula 1
Next Article
“I’ve been booed plenty of times, it’s not going to affect me”: Andre Drummond opens up about being booed by Pistons fans upon return
NBA Latest Post
“I’ve been booed plenty of times, it’s not going to affect me”: Andre Drummond opens up about being booed by Pistons fans upon return
“I’ve been booed plenty of times, it’s not going to affect me”: Andre Drummond opens up about being booed by Pistons fans upon return

Andre Drummond claims that there is no love lost between him and the city of…