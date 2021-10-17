“We’re worrying about Kyrie Irving when 60% of the NYPD is unvaccinated?”: Former NBA player calls out the unjust imbalance in scrutiny that’s been directed towards the Nets star

Etan Thomas calls out the double standards in holding Kyrie Irving accountable for his unvaccinated status when the NYPD isn’t fully vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving has been making waves all across social media due to his unvaccinated status. He revealed on media day that he would like to keep his vaccination status a private matter but it was later found out that, not only has he not received the shot yet but, he’s also not willing to get it any time soon.

This has led Brooklyn Nets General Manager, Sean Marks, to release a statement that ‘bans’ Kyrie Irving from practicing or playing with his team until there is a change in circumstances. In a recent Instagram live, Kyrie talked about how he’s not anti-vax, rather, he’s against the fact that there needs to be a mandate for it.

Funnily enough, most power rankings have the Brooklyn Nets atop the league even with the former Cavalier sidelined as they believe James Harden and Kevin Durant are more than enough to win it all this season.

Former NBA player says Kyrie Irving shouldn’t be focused on for his unvaccinated status.

Etan Thomas has recently come out and implied that the media is focusing too much on the fact that Kyrie Irving, a singular player, is unvaccinated when the entirety of the NYPD and LAPD isn’t close to the numbers the NBA has put up.

According to Thomas, around 60-70% of the aforementioned police departments are vaccinated while the rest are claiming that they do not want to get the shot and are remaining unmasked on top of that.

“We have only 68% of the NYPD who are vaccinated, but we’re worrying about Kyrie? And these are people who literally are coming into contact with Americans every single day, and many of them don’t want to wear a mask so let’s keep this in perspective”https://t.co/Yd6U7Lqwdv pic.twitter.com/J1UM8njnlU — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 17, 2021

To Thomas’s credit, he’s absolutely right about the fact that people, like policemen, who are in constant with the general public, need to be vaccinated. Focusing on a single player like Kyrie Irving, or any player for that matter, doesn’t make all too much sense in the grand scheme of things.