“WESTBRICK SAVES LEBRICK”: Despite the 33-point outburst by LeBron James, Skip Bayless is furious that he didn’t take the clutch free throws against Utah Jazz

LeBron James single-handedly brought the Lakers back into the game against Utah Jazz last night but Skip Bayless found negatives in that as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a surprising late-game victory over the Utah Jazz without Anthony Davis. They were trailing throughout the game and the gap widened soon after AD left.

Even in the fourth quarter at one point the Utah Jazz had a 10-point lead but the 4x MVP drilled multiple 3s to save the Lakers. After the disappointing loss to Golden State Warriors last week the team bounced back strong. LeBron James’ poor shooting was blamed for the loss but the King redeemed himself last night.

Skip Bayless clowns himself by criticizing LeBron James

NBA analyst Skip Bayless has been a LeBron-hate for years. James could have 100 points in a game and Skip Bayless will still find something negative to say about that. It’s precisely what he did last night after the Lakers’ huge comeback win over the western conference giants.

LeBron James had 33 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. The 37-year old has been consistently putting up a similar stat line throughout the season but the lack of depth in the Lakers has resulted in 9th seed.

His massive fourth-quarter performance ended the 3-game losing streak. But the Skip Bayless was furious that Russell Westbrook took the game-clinching free throws instead of LeBron James.

YEP: LEBRON ONCE AGAIN RUNS FROM THE LATE-GAME FREE-THROW LINE … RUSS WINDS UP WITH THE BALL … AND MAKES THE TWO CLINCHING FREE THROWS. INCREDIBLE: WESTBRICK SAVES LEBRICK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 17, 2022

The 4x champion had 15 points in the final quarter and his 3-pointer tied the game late in the fourth. A cutting dunk and another 3-pointer gave the Lakers a lead with only 2 minutes left and the Jazz couldn’t rally back.

Russell Westbrook went 3/4 from the FT line in the final few seconds and the Lakers won their first game in over a week. Although LeBron is a poor FT shooter, he impacted the game in other ways and the sole reason why Lakers had the lead towards the end.

