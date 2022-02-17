“Nets fans were loud in the Barc...I mean Madison Square Garden!”: Kevin Durant hilariously pushes the ‘Nets run New York City’ agenda following incredible 28 point comeback against the Knicks

Kevin Durant takes to Twitter to shout out Nets fans for lighting up Madison Square Garden in their comeback win over the Knicks.

The Brooklyn Nets have undergone quite the roster revamp during at this season’s trade deadline. With Kevin Durant having one of the final says in the James Harden to Philly trade, the Nets pulled the trigger, getting Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn.

While Simmons continues to mentally prepare himself to play NBA basketball once again, the latter two of those 3 have made their debuts for the Nets. Overcoming an 11-game losing streak was of utmost priority and now BKN is riding a two-game winning streak.

With Kyrie Irving unavailable due to New York state vaccine mandates and Kevin Durant out with an MCL sprain, the Nets relied upon Cam Thomas in the final quarter to get the ball through the hoop.

Safe to say that the rookie did just that, leading the Brooklyn Nets comeback from down 28 points against their inner city rivals.

Kevin Durant is appreciative of the Nets fans that were present in MSG.

With the Nets and the Knicks essentially sharing the same city, home games for either team when playing against one another don’t mean much as fans from both squads represent themselves in the arena.

Last night’s bout between the two was a home game for the Knicks and they blew a 28-point lead to shorthanded Nets roster in Madison Square Garden. Cam Thomas led the way with 16 points in the 4th quarter including a dagger three from well outside of the arc.

Way to lead us tonight 24… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2022

Kevin Durant shouted out the fans at MSG for showing love to the Nets during their stellar win en route to their 2nd straight victory.

Nets fans were loud in the barc….I mean the garden tonight — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2022

With Kyrie Irving not available for home games, Kevin Durant not coming back immediately after the All-Star break, and Ben Simmons still struggling to find himself in the right headspace to play basketball, the Nets will have to roll out this group of players more often in the coming weeks.