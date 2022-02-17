“I think it’s unfair and I’m not sure if a Boston fan created this rule”: New York City mayor Eric Adams confesses to being struggling with the COVID mandate of the Big Apple but believes allowing players like Kyrie Irving would send a mixed message

New York City mayor Eric Adams believes the COVID-19 mandate for athletes like Kyrie Irving is unfair, and changing it right now would send mixed messages.

Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy finds itself in the headlines every other day. The Nets guard is available on a part-time basis playing only road games. New York City’s COVID mandate does not allow its players to play in home arenas unless vaccinated, something Irving believes is against his rights.

However, a loophole in this rule is that it does not apply to players coming from outside, making it sound absurd. Irving’s refusal to take the vaccine has divided the sports fraternity. According to reports, James Harden’s decision to depart from Brooklyn had a big reason to do with Irving’s part-time status.

Though the Nets had initially refused to let Irving on a part-time basis, they would reverse their decision in light of having a depleted roster due to injuries and COVID protocols.

The trade pundits and analysts have slammed the seven-time All-Star, calling him selfish, while the players in the league continue to remain silent on the issue.

Recently, NYC mayor Eric Adams addressed the vaccination mandate of the city, calling it unfair. Adams admitted to struggling with it, adding changing the rule now would send the wrong message.

New York City mayor Eric Adams addresses the COVID-19 mandate.

The contradictory nature of NYC’s COVID mandate has been in the discussion for a while. The fact that players coming from different cities are allowed to enter the arenas irrespective of their vaccination status, makes the rule futile. As we all know, the transmittable nature of the pandemic.

During a recent media interaction, when asked if he would change the mandate for Irving, Adams had the following response.

“You know, first of all, I think the rule is unfair. I believe that we’re saying to out-of-town athletes that they can come in and not be vaccinated, yet New York athletes, you have to be vaccinated. And they also do this for entertainers. I want people to know that. I think it’s unfair and I’m not sure if a Boston fan created this rule, I don’t know. Having the city closed down again, keeps me up at night, and the message was put in place, the rule was put in place. To start changing it now, I think, will send a mixed message. So I’m struggling with this, to be honest with you.”

New York City mayor Eric Adams was asked about changing the city’s rules to allow Kyrie Irving to play home games at Barclays Center. Here’s what he said: (via @ChrisLavinio) pic.twitter.com/3Snfypz5qc — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 16, 2022

It is believed that 99% of the players in the league have been vaccinated. There was resistance towards the vaccine initially from even the top superstars in the league. However, everyone kept the larger picture in mind, thinking about the health and well-being of others.

The NYC mayor finds himself in a tough spot as either of his decisions could have a considerable implication. Adams echoes the same, admitting to being struggling with it.

Though Adam has some flaws to correct in his rule, it would be ideal for Irving to get the vaccination. That would ultimately relieve the Nets organization and fans of all the stress.