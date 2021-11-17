“We’ve got a bunch of people with stuff to prove”: Bulls star Alex Caruso reveals his chagrin after not getting re-signed by the Lakers

The Lakers are struggling with the team they desperately formed this offseason to win a title but the Bulls are thriving after getting whoever they got the chance to sign

The Chicago Bulls are now looking like they were lucky this off-season. While before the regular-season games started everyone was questioning how would they fit together.

How would DeMar DeRozan gel with Zach LaVine? How would they manage the team’s defense with LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic all starting the game? Many such questions have been put to bed since the regular season started.

The bulls are sitting at the second spot in the Eastern Conference. It is not the East of yesteryears, last year’s Champions Bucks are 11th whereas the table-toppers Sixers stand at 8th. Chicago Bulls are 10-4 and look like they will be finishing somewhere around the top spot.

And the new GOAT in Chicago thinks it is because the team is full of people who are hungry to prove themselves.

Alex Caruso and few other Bulls have a big chip on their shoulders

Alex Caruso is the kind of impact player every NBA team would want to have in their side and not the opposition. Which raises the question of why the Lakers felt Caruso wasn’t worthy of 10 million a year? Maybe that’s what is fuel for the Bulls star. On Monday AC and the Bulls visited Staples Center and ran over the home team and won the game 103-121. And Caruso said this after the game.

I chatted with Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) after the Bulls win over the Lakers last night. According to him, the reason for the Bulls’ success this season is simple. “We’ve got a bunch of people with stuff to prove,” Caruso said.https://t.co/dOUurSF6S6 — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) November 16, 2021

They really are playing like they’ve got something to prove. DeMar DeRozan has openly admitted getting passed over by the Lakers. He is on an MVP form and is also in the race.

Getting back to the “CaruShow”, his first game back in LA, the 2020 Champion got his well-deserved tribute by the Lakers and a tremendously warm ovation from the fans. He generally comes off the bench for his new team as well but started this game.

Although he just attempted 1 shot and didn’t score a point on his former team, he had 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 34 minutes. He also had the second-highest plus-minus of anyone on the court at +28.

A plus twenty-eight with zero points. That’s Rodmanesque. That’s the kind of impact Alex Caruso has on a game. Always hustling, diving for loose balls, altering shots, and doing all the things which will help his teammates and disfigure the opponents.

Lakers were already making their defense weak by trading KCP in a package for Russell Westbrook. Letting another defender of Caruso’s caliber go was a mistake that might hunt the Lakers for a long time.