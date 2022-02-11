“We’ve gotten better now that we got Ben Simmons for James Harden!”: Nets’ Blake Griffin takes a dig at the Beard, says he’s glad they got guys who want to be there

Nets’ Blake Griffin takes his shot at James Harden, says the Nets are better now that they have players who want to be there

The Brooklyn Nets completed the much-anticipated mega-trade earlier today. Just hours before the trade deadline, the Nets and Sixers finalized a huge deal. The Nets traded James Harden and Paul Millsap for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and 2 first-round picks.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

After the trade, the Nets matched up against the Wizards in Washington. They couldn’t secure a win, increasing their losing streak to 10 games. It was a close game, with Wizards edging a 113-112 win. Post-game, Blake Griffin and Head Coach Steve Nash talked to the media about the James Harden trade.

“We got guys who want to be here, guys that want to play”: Blake Griffin

Even though James Harden never talked about a trade himself, it was clear he wanted out of Brooklyn. Since Kevin Durant‘s injury, the Nets are on a 10-game losing streak, and Harden did not want a part of that mess.

After the game tonight, both Steve Nash and Blake Griffin were asked about the trade. Griffin started and said,

Blake Griffin said he thinks the Nets “got better” after trading James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. “Ben was done there. You can see that from not playing. I think we definitely got what we wanted, guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” pic.twitter.com/IoaXP50VxI — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 11, 2022

Steve Nash, who had denied any trade earlier on Sunday, had the same opinion last night as well. Talking to the media, he said,

Nash said Sunday — and again today — that Harden wouldn’t get traded. So what changed? “You’d have to ask Sean [Marks] that.” Why is the organization confident in acquiring a player, in Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played in almost a year? “You’d have to ask Sean that.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 11, 2022

Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul said that Simmons would ramp up his work to get back to the court ASAP. Seth Curry and Drummond would join the Nets soon as well. Hopefully, the changes would lead to things changing for the Nets.