“You not done making trades for the day? Garland is untouchable man, I’ve left Cleveland twice, I need to have some type of muscle to go back with me”: LeBron James rejects Kevin Durant’s proposal for a trade

LeBron James has a hilarious response for Kevin Durant when asked if he was willing to trade Darius Garland.

The latest episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA had the two All-Star captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, assemble their teams for the upcoming ASG in Cleveland. Post completing the selection process, TNT host Ernie Johnson asked if any of the respective parties were interested in making a trade.

EJ would refer to a previous instance, which involved LeBron and Giannis Antetokounmpo swapping picks in the 2019 All-Star game. The trade proposed by LeBron had him receive Ben Simmons in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

It was the first time that such a trade was made in the All-Star game, paving the way for future such deals between the captains. Thus with the 2022 NBA All-Star around the corner, LeBron and Kevin Durant were selected as captains and would recently appear on TNT for the All-Star draft.

During the course of selecting their teams, KD proposed the idea of a trade that would have him acquire Darius Garland. However, LeBron was in no mood to part ways with the Cavs sensation.

“You not done making trades for the day?”- LeBron James.

It’s been a tough month for Durant as he recovers from his MCL injury, coupled with Harden wanting out of Brooklyn. From being the no.1 seed in the eastern conference, the Nets have slipped to the 8th spot in a matter of a few weeks.

Thus with the trade deadline a few hours away, the NBA had a blockbuster trade planned that sent Harden to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons to the Nets. Ironically, Durant would have to appear on television a few hours after this breaking news.

The latest episode of Inside the NBA had the two captains, LeBron and KD, assemble their respective teams. Towards the end of the segment, Durant requested a Darius Garland trade, to which LeBron had the following response.

“Garland is untouchable man. Listen, I’ve left Cleveland twice, I need to have some type of muscle to go back with me, so I gotta keep Garland with me.”

“You not done making trades for the day?” 😂@KingJames wouldn’t give up Darius Garland to @KDTrey5 in the #NBAAllStar Draft pic.twitter.com/ILYJY74FGU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 11, 2022

Garland is having a breakthrough season with the Cavs, who look like legitimate playoff contenders in the east.