“What A Smile!”: Shaquille O’Neal Showcases His Embrace With Daughter Me’Arah Following Her Signing With The Florida Gators

Basketball is something that surely runs in the family of the O’Neals. Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently took to his official Instagram to share Me’Arah O’Neal’s achievement in the sport. The four-time NBA champion could be seen embracing his daughter in the picture over her decision to play collegiate basketball.

An emotional Shaquille O’Neal is seen hugging Me’Arah in the pictures. Originally, the post is from November 12, 2023, when Me’Arah had first announced that she would play for the Florida Gators.

Shaq recently uploaded the post on his Instagram story with the caption, “What a smile.” O’Neal was as proud as a father can be over their child’s achievements and accomplishments, grinning wide for the picture only to get emotional in the next captures.

A living legend at LSU, Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter chose Florida over her father’s alma mater. And the former NBA legend made sure to stay out of her decision, wanting his kids to have their own journey instead.

The youngest of O’Neal’s children had this to say after choosing Florida over LSU. “I’m pretty sure a lot of people expect me to play like my dad. But I’m not that. Fulfilling that name, that’s not really my goal. I just wanna be my own person and make a name for myself. And I think I’m doing that pretty well.”

According to CBS Sports, Me’Arah’s decision to pick the Gators over the rest of the colleges was due to the coach at Florida. During her visit to Florida, Me’Arah was able to connect with Rae Finley better than anyone else and the other schools that wanted to recruit her. This played a huge role in her decision to suit up for Florida for the next four years.

Me’Arah follows in the footsteps of Shaquille O’Neal

Following in her father’s footsteps, Me’Arah becomes the third out of the six children of Shaquille O’Neal to take up basketball. Prior to her decision, Shaq’s sons Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal have played at the collegiate level and have also had widespread success during their time in college. Shaq’s eldest son, Shareef O’Neal had joined LSU and played there until 2022, before entering the NBA draft.

Shareef went on to play for the NBA G League Ignite in the NBA’s G-League as well. And not just the two brothers but Me’Arah’s elder sister Amirah O’Neal too has played collegiate-level basketball as well.

Among all the children, Me’Arah is said to be the best talent in the O’Neal’s 2nd generation. It’ll make Shaq even more proud if Me’Arah manages to leave an impression during her tenure with the Florida Gators.