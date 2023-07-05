Shaquille O’Neal Acknowledges $4 Million Worth Joey Chestnut’s 16 Mustard Belts Hours after Victor Wembanyama Snubbed Lakers Legend for ‘Most Dominant’ Title

Victor Wembanyama is on the cusp of making his NBA debut but the 19-year-old teenage sensation has already ruffled the feathers of a second NBA legend. Wembanyama previously dismissed any claims that six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan could best him in a one-on-one match at his current age of 60. The Frenchman has now taken a swipe at the consensually hailed ‘most dominant player’ of all time, Shaquille O’Neal, by instilling his patented title on American competitive eater worth $4 million and now 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion, Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut enhanced his collection of accolades in the sport yesterday when he consumed 62 hot dogs to further his resume, thereby continuing his dominance. His superiority in the competition was observed by Wembanyama, who dethroned O’Neal as the ‘most dominant’ to place that title upon Chestnut.

The NBA newcomer has obviously forgotten the man who lays claim to that title.

Shaquille O’Neal recognized Joey Chestnut’s greatness amidst being slighted as the ‘most dominant’ by Victor Wembanyama

O’Neal himself acknowledged Chestnut’s accomplishment. The four-time NBA champion took to his Instagram stories to pay his respects to Chestnuts’s accomplishment.

Chestnut’s antics captivated the attention of the nation yesterday, with his prominence and reputation as a competitive eater continuing to grow. His triumph also captured the attention of Shaq, who had his brand of ‘most dominant’ replaced by Wembanyama.

Nathan’s annual Hot Dog Eating Contest has been governed by Chestnut since 2007. Chestnut knocked out the reigning champion, Takeru Kobayashi for the first of his 16th title. Chestnut earned his 16th title on July 4th 2023, when he devoured 62 hot dogs.

In doing so, he consumed 18414 calories, 1129 grams of fats, 1488 grams of carbs and 682 grams of protein.

Chestnut has been a serial winner since his advent in the sport. The American competes in over 20 such events each year and has laid claim to 55+ world records in eating. His training regimen is quite unique as well as he fasts and stretches his stomach with milk, water and protein supplements.

Although the rewards for his participation in these events are considerably low ranging between $1000 and $8500. Yet, the 39-year-old has garnered the attention of some of the leading brands in the world.

This includes Hooters, Pepsi and Pepto Bismol, who in turn endorse and sponsor him.

In fact, Chestnut’s first endorsement deal was with Pepto Bismol. They awarded him a sum of $40,000 to promote and participate in four contests in 2010.

When Wemby had to dismiss claims that a 60-year-old Michael Jordan could beat him

As his big day loomed, the LNB Pro A MVP was asked an intriguing question that left him stumped by The Score’s Brad Parker. Parker enquired with Wembanyama if he would be able to shut down former five-time NBA MVP Michael Jordan.

Parker asked: “Victor, who wins a 1v1 right now? You at your age or Michael Jordan at age 60?”

The Spurs’ marquee signing had quite the response to the question. He was of the belief Jordan remains the greatest. He was, however, rebuffed by the implication that a 60-year-old man would beat college athletes.

Wemby responded, saying: “Woah, come on, man. Respect me a little bit. He’s the GOAT though. Yeah, but at age 60, I don’t know any 60-year-old in the world who can beat anyone in here.”