James Harden Could Lead the NBA in Incredible Stat If He Plays the Next Game for the 76ers

Feb 3, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) looks to the pass the ball during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden has arguably been having an All-Star-caliber season this year. Unfortunately for the man, he just didn’t get chosen for the team, much to the dismay of just about everyone. However, we’re not sure the 76ers will care too much about it.

In their mind, they finally have their star playing at the level he is supposed to be. And that alone makes the team look far scarier than they have ever looked before. In fact, if James Harden plays the next game for Philadelphia, the man will immediately become the league leader in an impressive stat.

Let’s find out which one it is.

Also Read: Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Mavericks Release Injury Report For MVP Candidate Ahead of Game Against Stephen Curry And Co

James Harden could become the league leader in NBA assists according to NBA Redditor

Ever since his exit from Houston, James Harden has adjusted his game to have a more pass-first approach. And quite frankly, it has served him very, very well so far in his career.

However, things are about to get even sweeter for the man, as an NBA Reddit user recently revealed.

Check out what he had to say in the image in the tweet below.

Don’t forget James Harden pic.twitter.com/SskMhhy38O — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) February 4, 2023

James Harden was unquestionably snubbed from the All-Star team. However, perhaps this will provide some consolation to the Beard if it happens.

Also Read: Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 284lb All-Star

What is James Harden averaging this season?

After 35 games played, James Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.

The man is also shooting 44.8% from the field, 39.5% from three, and 86% from the charity stripe.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving’s Bid for a $198.5 Million 4-Year Contract is Led by his Agent and Stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving