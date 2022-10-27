“How Long Will I Be Taken For Granted?!”: LeBron James Puts Up Mysterious IG Post in the Wake of Lakers’ 0-4 start to NBA season

Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) gestures in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James puts up quite the cryptic message under his latest Instagram post

The modern NBA is great in a lot of ways.

For starters, the game has gotten far more skilled, and some would even say better. On top of that, the marketability of teams and athletes are higher than they have ever been.

But more than anything else, the modern NBA is amazing, because athletes now have their own voices, through social media.

Oftentimes a player will just post their unfiltered thoughts, feeling a bit safer compared to when a room full of reporters is in front of them.

Sometimes, players even get into a few little beefs online, which of course, are pretty entertaining to witness too.

But what LeBron James just did doesn’t quite fit either of these categories. And perhaps for that reason, it is more than deserving to take a look at.

LeBron James claims to the world that he is being taken for granted

Despite the Lakers not having a single win this season, LeBron James’s individual numbers have still been pretty good. And that’s despite him being in year 20 of his career.

This level of longevity, when combined with all the accolades he has won over the course of his career, is absolutely incredible. And under most cases, it would be lauded by fans unanimously.

However, LeBron James clearly feels that isn’t the case with his situation. In fact, he recently put this post on Instagram out, expressing his thoughts on the matter in the caption.

Whether some fans may like it or not, the respect on LeBron James’s name when he retires, will very likely skyrocket. And during this time, he may finally have the popular vote for the greatest player of all time.

Until then though, it appears that the King will have to wait.

Let’s pull back for a second, though. What if this caption is not about the generic GOAT argument, or rather, anything pertaining to him at all?

What if this is a sign Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have repaired their relationship?

Sure, LeBron James is often overlooked by many when it comes to the GOAT argument. However, Russell Westbrook has become that player for just about everything now. Heck, at times it seemed like even his own teammates had given up on him. And as per reports, LeBron James was certainly one of them.

But, what if the two have finally mended their fractured relationship?

After all, this did happen fairly recently.

Russell Westbrook just bought a new house directly across the street from LeBron James, per @darrenrovell The King and Brodie are officially neighbors 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F7XxJL9QDQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 26, 2022

Perhaps, this caption isn’t an ode to himself, but rather one of his now-dear teammates, after all.

