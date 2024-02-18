What are LeBron James’ Kids’ Names and Other FAQs About Lakers Superstar’s Family

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with with mother Savannah James, brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has been living a happy family life as a doting father to his children and a loving husband to his wife, Savannah James. James started dating Savannah when he was in high school, and the couple stuck through all the while.

They are parents to three children and tied the knot after years of dating in 2013. Their two boys, Bronny and Bryce, are also budding talents in basketball and are looking to take up the mantle from LeBron James when they enter the NBA.

Many fans might wonder who LeBron James’ children are or what they have been up to over the past few years. Let’s deep dive into some frequently asked questions about LeBron James, his family, and his children.

What are LeBron James Kids’ Names?

LeBron and Savannah James are parents to their three children: LeBron ‘Bronny’ James (aged 19), Bryce Maximus (aged 16), and Zhuri Nova (aged 9). LeBron and Savannah got married in the year 2013 and had Zhuri a little over a year after their marriage.

Who is LeBron’s Oldest Kid?

LeBron James’ oldest kid is LeBron ‘Bronny’ James, born on October 6, 2004. He is 19 and was born in his father’s hometown of Akron, Ohio. Bronny is a consensus four-star recruit and was named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in high school in 2023. Bronny has been enrolled in USC since 2023 and is a part of the college’s basketball team.

Which college does Bronny James play basketball for?

Bronny James plays basketball for the USC Trojans, where he was enrolled in 2023. On July 24, 2023, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC practice session caused by a congenital heart defect. Bronny made his collegiate debut for the Trojans on December 10 and finished with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block coming off the bench.

Which school team does Bryce James play basketball for?

LeBron James’ younger son, Bryce Maximus James, is currently aged 16 and has attended Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, the same school as his older brother. He transferred ahead of his junior year to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. On November 21, 2023, Bryce transferred back to Sierra Canyon.

When will Bronny James be NBA draft-ready?

Bronny James is eligible for the draft in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft. However, he has not declared for the same yet. James’ first season with the Trojans was highly impacted after his cardiac arrest, due to which he missed a majority of games with his team.

In the few games he played during 2023-24, Bronny’s performance was rather sub-par, averaging 5.8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 20.9 minutes off the bench for his team. Perhaps Bronny would not be a viable first-round candidate for the upcoming draft based on his performance.

When will Bryce James go to college?

Bryce James will enter college in the Class of 2025 after completing his senior year at Notre Dame High School. Some of the top prospects from his class include Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and several others. Bryce is currently not a high-rated recruit but is working his way up to be among them.