“LeBron Has to Give His Okay”: Patrick Ewing Lays Out Stipulations for What’s Needed for the Lakers’ Next Head Coach

Los Angeles Lakers recently fired head coach Darvin Ham after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2024 playoffs. Ham had been under fire throughout the 2023-24 season due to the Lakers’ underwhelming showing. He repeatedly drew flak for his controversial rotations. which lead to a disconnect within the locker room. Therefore, his exit barely came as a surprise. However, now the franchise is exploring its head coaching options and has a momentous decision to make this summer. In that context, New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing revealed his thoughts on the process, underlining his belief that Lakers superstar LeBron James will be an integral part of the Head Coach hunt.

The 11x All-Star made it clear if it wasn’t already, that the Lakers will need LBJ’s approval before appointing anyone to the high-pressure job.

During his recent sit-down with The Mark Jackson Show, Johnson’s son Bluu Jackson asked Ewing, “What kind of coach the Lakers need?” Ewing touched upon how the fresh appointee must be able to be in sync with LBJ in all situations. However, the former Knicks superstar also acknowledged the uncertainty regarding LeBron James’ availability after the 2023-24 season.

“It’s gonna have to be a person who is going to have to be able to handle LeBron. LeBron has to give his okay to you know. Also, is LeBron gonna be back? Those are all the things that you keep hearing. I think that whoever they hire, they gonna be have to be able to navigate that situation with the great superstar in LeBron,” Ewing told Bluu and Mark Jackson.

Ewing’s comments make a lot of sense because LeBron James has allegedly often been in the mix of such decision-making, which has also earned him the “LeGM” moniker. While the extent of his involvement is unclear, there is no doubt that the Lakers will look for a candidate that meshes with their franchise’s face, provided he returns for the 2024-25 season.

LeBron’s contract expires this season, after which he has a player option he will probably opt out of. The four-time NBA Champion’s decision to test out free agency will heavily depend on his son, Bronny James’ fortunes in the 2024 Draft. At any rate, it will be interesting to see who the Lakers choose to rediscover their championship touch.

The Lakers have a tough decision to make

Expectedly, a ton of names are being attached to the Lakers’ Head Coaching job. Mike Budenholzer’s name stands out as he is a 2x Coach of the Year and won the championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks in 2021. His defensive schemes and ability to extract the most out of role players can attract the Lakers’ upper management.

Former Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts and Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson have also been in the rumor mill. LBJ’s former coach Ty Lue, who helped him win the 2016 championship with the Cavs, is also on the list. However, there is a slim chance that he will leave his current job with the Clippers.

Notably, JJ Redick, who was recently interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets Head Coaching job, is also being linked with the Lakers. This link has substantial backing because LeBron James and Redick are collaborators in the insightful “Mind the Game” pod. This collaboration implies LBJ’s high regard for the ESPN analyst’s basketball brain. However, the former Clippers sharpshooter has never even been an assistant coach in the league. This lack of experience can turn off the Lakers’ management, who are likely looking for an established name.