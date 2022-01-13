“What are you Chuck a nuggetologist?”: Charles Barkley shares his obsession with barbeque sauce, teaching Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith the right way to have chicken nuggets

The crew of TNT’s Inside the NBA exploit Charles Barkley’s love for barbeque sauce. The Hall of Famer demonstrates the right way to have nuggets.

Well, we all know Charles Barkley has a sweet tooth, considering his fondness for Krispy Kreme donuts. But we weren’t aware of Barkley’s love for barbeque sauce until he showed us his way of eating chicken nuggets. The former Suns MVP requires one cup of BBQ sauce per nugget.

During an episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA, Barkley spoke about his obsession for BBQ sauce, which had veteran host Ernie Johnson flabbergasted, telling Barkley, “Why not just get a barbeque sauce shake?” this had co-panelist Shaquille O’Neal in absolute splits.

While Kenny Smith commented, “That’s a full bag of sugar, you know it’s all basically sugar.” The Jet and Ernie seemed amazed by Chuck’s fascination for BBQ sauce, while Shaq couldn’t contain his laughter.

The TNT crew known for its hilarious antics and creative segments had a surprise planned for Barkley. However, there was a twist to it.

The cast of Inside the NBA indulge in some chicken nuggets with BBQ sauce.

After Barkley confessed his love to have nuggets with BBQ sauce, the crew of Inside the NBA decided to have a fun segment. The host, Ernie wanted Chuckster, to demonstrate how he had his nuggets. However, Barkley expressed his disappointment to the crew for not serving him McDonald’s nuggets.

“These are fake nuggets,” said Barkley, which had Shaq commenting, “What are you Chuck a nuggetologist?” On the other hand, Barkley seemed disappointed with not being served McDonald’s BBQ sauce.

“You don’t have to worry about double-dipping cause you’ll never share your food with other people,” said Barkley emphasizing his concept of one cup of BBQ sauce per nugget. However, the surprise part of the segment was yet to come.

While talking about washing the nuggets down, Ernie called for a barbeque sauce shake. “There’s no such thing as BBQ shake,” commented the Chuckster. However, this didn’t stop the makers from serving the panelists a glass of BBQ sauce shake.

Nonetheless, Barkley wasn’t in no mood to indulge in the drink, “No man, I’m drawing lines.” Nobody except for Ernie would give the shake a shot. Shaq and co tried all the tricks possible to convince Barkley but failed.

The makers of the show clearly know how to capitalize on their content. However, one has to give their flowers to Ernie Johnson and co for being such sports.