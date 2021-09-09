“What did Denver Nuggets do with Nikola Jokic?”: NBA fans react to 2021 NBA MVP’s offseason training videos after he’s spotted sporting a great new beard

Nikola Jokic became the first center to win the MVP trophy in the 21st century this year. The Nuggets superstar looks ready to better himself.

Jokic was notoriously doughy, unconditioned and almost too slow to even stay on NBA courts when he first crossed the Atlantic to play professional basketball in the United States of America.

But despite his bulky physique and relatively ponderous foot speed, Jokic was a force to reckon with. He became so good as a rookie and at the start of his 2nd year that the Nuggets traded Jusuf Nurkic away.

This allowed Jokic to step into the starting lineup, where he instantly led the Nuggets on an upward trend. They nearly made the playoffs in 2017-18, but missed out on 8th seed in an agonizing 82nd game loss to the Wolves.

Jokic came back fitter and better conditioned the next year and led Denver to a top-2 seed in 2018-19. They’ve been a top-3 seeded team both years after that, and Jokic continues to improve his physique.

Nikola Jokic looks fitter than ever, spotted sporting a great new beard

The Denver Nuggets released some offseason training footage of their only MVP in franchise history today. And NBA Twitter seems pleasantly surprised to note the changes in look and physique that Jokic has brought about.

For one thing, Jokic finally looks the part of the 7-foot, 250-pound center that he was listed at. There is no doubt that he was a lot heavier than this figure a couple of seasons ago. Jokic also has begun sporting a beard, which definitely looks like a cool new addition to his look.

41 days until our season opener❗️ pic.twitter.com/hiNAts9eTO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 9, 2021

The man truly looks like a grizzled veteran in the prime of his career in this video. Nuggets fans and supporters of other teams alike seem to be overjoyed at this new development.

Serious question who is this and what did they do with Jokic https://t.co/bNR1QKMKPM — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) September 9, 2021