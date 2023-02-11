What Did LeBron James Accomplish?

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts on the bench after a foul call in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The greatness of LeBron James has far exceeded any and all expectations. The Lakers superstar after his recent appearance against the OKC, not just made history but broke a record that stood for 39 years. James became the all-time leading scorer and surpassed everyone in history.

He landed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder to break Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record of 38388. James’ career total now stands at 38390 points. This is of course just regular season statistics and do not include his playoffs or play in numbers.

It’s fascinating to see him do this at 38. But LeBron is still not satisfied. The 6ft 9″ Laker is still adding to his resume in his 20th year even when it seems that he has pretty much accomplished everything possible for an NBA player.

In honor of him breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s scoring record, we will list every LeBron James accomplishment in this article.

Listing every LeBron James accomplishment in the NBA

On February 7th, LeBron James made history when he crossed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in all-time points scored. He dropped 38 points By doing so, King James added to an extraordinary list of accomplishments.

The bucket.

The celebration.

LeBron James is the all-time NBA #ScoringKing

The 38-year-old star has been an overachiever since the second he stepped foot on the court. His first major accomplishment was the Rookie of the Year award in 2003. He was also named to the All-Rookie team. Then in 2008, James, who is usually considered a pass-first guy, led the league in scoring. That was his first and only scoring title in his 20-year career.

A consistent performer, the best stretch of individual excellence in James’ career spanned from 2007 to 2013. After his scoring title for the 2007-08 season, Bron won his first MVP award in 2009 while playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has since won three more MVPs but hasn’t been named the most valuable player since 2013. A 19-time All-Star, he was awarded the All-Star MVP on three separate occasions with his most recent award dating back to 2018.

King James has also won 4 NBA championships while reaching the NBA Finals on 10 different occasions. He was named the Finals MVP in all of his championship-winning campaigns. In terms of his consistency, LeBron James has the most All-NBA first-team selections. He was picked 13 times for the First team, 3 times for the second team, and 2 times for the third team pushing his total tally to 18 All-NBA team selections.

King James is yet to win the DPOY

The only thing missing from LeBron’s career is a Defensive Player of the Year award. Though James has been selected for the NBA All-Defensive team on 6 occasions, he has never been able to manage to win the DPOY award. In contrast, his historical contemporary, Michael Jordan had won DPOY in his CV.

To be utterly honest, there is no likelihood of LeBron winning the DPOY now in his career. Though he has definitely proven that father time has no impact on him, there is no denying that the DPOY award demands the kind of energy only carried by far younger players.

After all, there is a reason there have been only 11 DPOYs in history over the age of 30 and none have been older than 34. So, safe to assume, LeBron will not be winning this award in this lifetime.

