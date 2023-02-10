“Charles Barkley, You’re Supposed To Be My Boy!”: Michael Jordan’s Last Conversation With $50 Million TNT Analyst Was Laced With Expletives

The 1984 NBA Draft is one of the most special in league history. Not only was the GOAT Michael Jordan picked in this draft, but so was his once-good friend Charles Barkley.

MJ and Chuck are two of the greatest players of all time. Both men are Hall of Famers, and for the longest were as close as two peas in a pod.

Unfortunately, all that changed years after their playing days, when Charles decided to criticize Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. Their last conversation was so bad, that Michael swore several times at his former friend.

Also Read: WATCH: Michael Jordan and Jackie Chan Team Up For This Comic Advert From 2003

Michael Jordan was livid with Charles Barkley over the criticism of his Charlotte Hornets ownership

It is now a well-known fact that Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley are not on speaking terms. Despite once being friends, their friendship took a sour turn once Sir Charles criticized MJ’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

The problems started after Barkley went on record claiming Jordan was a bad GM. Following those comments, the six-time NBA Champion called up Chuck and proceeded to throw all manner of insults at him, including and not limited to “motherf***er”.

“He went ballistic. He called me and the last thing I heard was, “Motherf***er! F**k you! You’re supposed to be my boy!,” and blah blah ball. I said, “Man! Look man! I gotta do my job”. And we haven’t spoken since that night. That was probably close to 10 years ago.”

10 years is a long time. But MJ is known for holding grudges, especially when it comes to people criticizing or challenging him.

MJ took it personally when Charles Barkey won the MVP over him in 1993

Michael Jordan is an extremely competitive man. He does not take things lying down, and has a tendency to take things “personally”. This was the case back in 1993 when Charles Barkley once again fell victim to MJ’s anger. Unhappy about losing the MVP award to Chuck, Jordan proceeded to take his revenge in the NBA Finals.

Well, Barkley didn’t back down claiming he deserved to win it. But, looking back MJ probably doesn’t mind, considering he came out with a ring.

Also Read: “A Testament to LeBron James’ Hard Work”: Michael Jordan Heaps Rare Praise On 6ft 9″ Star for Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar