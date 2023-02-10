“Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman”: Charles Barkley Gives Sarcastic Reply to Kenny Smith’s Analysis of Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most iconic teams in NBA history. A dominant team in the 90s, the franchise won six of the 10 championships of the decade.

With the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and more on the team, the Bulls were unstoppable. A stark contrast to the team the franchise fields today.

The Bulls sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, in a Play-In tournament spot. A huge letdown compared to the expectations fans had. But what are they lacking? Charles Barkley believes they could use an MJ or a Scottie or a Rodman or the entire 90s team.

Charles Barkley sarcastically claims the Bulls are missing the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

There can be no denying that the Chicago Bulls have been quite disappointing. The team isn’t exactly living up to expectations, and fans are wondering why? Well, on Inside the NBA, Kenny Smith attempted to do an analysis.

As he was about to provide the same, none other than Sir Charles Barkley chimed. It was here, that he sarcastically revealed that the only things the Bulls are missing are the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and the rest of the 90s dynasty.

Kenny Smith: “I know what Chicago is missing.” Charles Barkley: “Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Craig Hodges, Luc Longley.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/jMcVySSXlB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

Talk about harsh criticism from the Round Mound of Rebound. Although, the Bulls probably wouldn’t mind making a few changes to their team.

After all, it wasn’t exactly a secret that the franchise was looking to blow things up with trades for Zach Lavine being discussed.

The Bulls are looking to switch things up and start anew

The current Bulls roster is one that many believe would go far into the postseason. With players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic on the roster that was a real possibility. However, given their current position, that opinion now seems to have changed and the bulls are looking to make some changes.

The Knicks and Bulls are discussing a Zach LaVine trade, per @JCowleyHoops pic.twitter.com/DSVuPIHpQy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 9, 2023

It certainly will be interesting to see where the Bulls will go from here. They certainly have a lot to think about.

