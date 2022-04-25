“What Giannis Antetokounmpo is becoming is LeBron James versatile”: Colin Cowherd details how Middleton’s injury has unlocked a Lakers star like mentality in the Greek Freak

Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving himself to be perhaps the best player in the league, and Colin Cowherd believes he may be reaching LeBron James levels.

The ‘Greek Freak’ seems to have turned it up a notch in the Bucks’ first round series against the Bulls, especially since Kris Middleton was injured in the game two loss.

In game three, the Bucks won 111-81 and in 29 minutes Giannis had nearly a triple double with 18 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds. There was simply no stopping him.

Then, in game four, the Bucks won 119-95 and Giannis put up 32 points, 7 assists, and 17 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. Giannis is once more an MVP candidate for the third year in a row, and he’s showing why he’s a generational talent more than ever now.

Giannis was a FORCE in Game 4, scoring 10 of his 11 FGs in the paint 😤@Giannis_An34: 32 PTS, 17 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK The @Bucks lead the series 3-1 pic.twitter.com/KPu4paMmCe — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2022

Giannis’ ascension to where he is now has required a transformation of his game. Instead of just being a dominant, athletic freak, Giannis has made strides in his defensive ability and playmaking, a style of play that another great of the game is accustomed to playing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo draws LeBron James’ comparisons from Colin Cowherd

LeBron James has changed his game up to become more of a ‘do-it-all’ sort of person. He can score at will, pass at will, and in his physical prime, he was a notorious defender.

Giannis is slowly entering that realm. His playmaking used to be the perhaps the only weakness in his game, but even that has drastically improved since his initial days in the league.

The past four years in the league, Giannis has been averaging at least 5.6 assists per game per season, a stark increase to his 3.8 assists per game average in his first five years. Colin Cowherd’s Tweet has since been deleted, but he said, “No Middleton, no problem. What Giannis is becoming, is LeBron versatile. We’ve moved to a new era.”

If Giannis keeps adding layers to his game like this, there is a real chance we could one day be discussing him in the same breath as LeBron James.

He’s already won a championship, multiple MVPs and DPOYs, and has a very real chance of winning another title this year. This is all very early into his career which makes it all the more impressive. Additionally, he’s done everything he has with the team that drafted him, never changing teams to pair up with other superstars, but rather making Milwaukee a destination for others to come to.

Warning: Giannis may cause dizziness. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/ebajLLWq3H — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 24, 2022

