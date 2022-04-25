‘Manute Bol was 40-50 years old when he got drafted’: Insane conspiracy theory shows how the tallest NBA player ever was also probably the oldest

Manute Bol was found as a hidden gem in the mean streets of Sudan by Coach Don Feeley – his life before that had no documentation.

Africans have hit the genetic lottery of mankind. Almost every great athlete has had some roots back in the motherland, and Manute Bol was one of them, straight from the continent. He was just another gigantic kid living in sub-human conditions in Sudan, where Coach Don Feeley went to hold medical camps and teach basketball to the kids.

One look at Nute, and he knew he could be something special. He begged for him to come to the States, where he could get his education and play basketball for a living. And that is exactly what he did. He went to Cleveland State, after which he got drafted into the league. Now at what age he was drafted, there is no one official record.

This is because the One-Manute Man never had an official birth certificate in his country. It was said that in his culture people gave themselves a scar once every 5 years, and at the time of his passing, he had close to 12. Official records say he died at 47, but that is based on the age given to him while enrolling in college by Kevin Mackey.

Whether he was 23, or 40 nobody knows because there is no evidence. But if he indeed was that age, he’d be the best player ever. Can you imagine a 40-year-old playing as he did for 9 years?

Manute Bol was an incredible specimen of a human – standing at 7 feet 7 inches, he was a walking lamp post.

Lanky, bony, and with absolutely no muscle on him, Manute could still move quite quickly for his size. His reflexes must have been sharper than average, because moving a frame like his meant that they were dialed to the max.

His son plays in the NBA now too and looks like a Manute Bol 2.0. Whoever said looks can be deceiving, might have had Bol Bol in his mind. The giant moves like Kevin Durant but with the wingspan of a king crab. If he gets to play more minutes, it could be very well over for the league.

