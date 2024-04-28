Earning Meager $10,000 in Greece, Kevin Porter Jr. Hopes to Return to the NBA Despite Domestic Violence Charges

Apr 7, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Porter Jr. lost his NBA job in October of 2023 after former WNBA player and his then-partner, Kysre Gondrezick, accused him of domestic violence and other violations. Three months later, the guard pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. Last year also marked the end of Porter Jr.’s NBA stint as the former Rockets guard went to the Greece Basketball League and signed with PAOK BC in early April 2024.

The 23-year-old signed a paltry one-month, $10,000 contract with the club for the rest of the season. Recently, during a press conference, Porter Jr. announced his intentions of making a return to the NBA. If an NBA comeback doesn’t pan out, then he will be more than willing to continue his career with his current club. The former NBA guard revealed his thoughts after putting up 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists in his team’s 77-62 win against Maroussi.

“If I have the opportunity to go back to the NBA then I’ll probably go back to the NBA. But if it’s not the NBA then I don’t want to play for no other club than PAOK. I feel they’ve welcomed me and gave me a chance that a lot of people looked over,” Kevin Porter Jr. said during the press conference.

As per the athletic guard, the Greek club has given him a “family-oriented” atmosphere, something he needed after his troubles in the USA. However, it seems like Porter Jr. is missing the comforts of his home and the monetary rewards of the NBA, as he floated the possibility of a return in the air.

After all, he missed out on a major chunk of his 4-year/$63.4 million extension after being waived by the Thunder. If he does return to the NBA scene, then it won’t be against the recent trends.

Will Kevin Porter Jr. return to the NBA?

During the 2023-24 season, the Charlotte Hornets reinstated Miles Bridges after he was suspended during the 2022-23 season. In November 2022, the Hornets Wing was convicted of domestic violence after his wife Mychelle Johnson had filed serious charges against him. However, he eventually returned to the lineup after missing a season’s worth of action. In another example, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Jaxson Hayes in the 2023 offseason after he had not contested the charges of resisting arrest and false imprisonment.

In March 2022, his then-girlfriend had alleged both domestic violence and false imprisonment charges. Additionally, the former Pelicans Center resisted arrest when LAPD arrived on the scene. While these two cases can paint an optimistic picture for Kevin Porter Jr, a comeback will not be easy in the league that is more competitive then ever.