2x NBA Champion Reveals What’s Past Stephen Curry’s ‘Good Guy’ Image

Stephen Curry‘s squeaky-clean reputation makes people believe he is not a fierce competitor and doesn’t take things personally. Even though he is an unproblematic superstar, this narrative is as far away from reality as possible. Recently, Steph’s ex-teammate Quinn Cook was on the ‘Captain Jack Podcast‘ where he set the record straight about the Warriors superstar, stating that people really don’t know what he is like.

Cook said that since the beginning of his NBA journey, Steph had this ‘good boy’ label stamped on him, still associated with his name. Contrary to popular belief, the four-time NBA champion has the same killer mentality that Michael Jordan and the late, great Kobe Bryant possessed. Cook said that he does make things personal and wants all the smoke, he just doesn’t like to make a spectacle out of it.

“I think the media paints him like this good guy, which he is, he is an unbelievable human being, but he is competitive, he wants smoke. He be reading, this guy can do that with the Warriors, this guy is the best point guard in the league. Nah, Steph be like, alright, say no more. I’m going to show you guys the difference.”

Cook spent two years with the Warriors and said that he learned a lot by playing and training alongside the Chef. Like every other NBA athlete, Cook also praised the Warriors legend’s work ethic. He also got the highest validation for his shooting skills when Steph and Klay Thompson invited him to shoot with them.

Stephen Curry is great at humbling players

The 36-year-old is undeniably the greatest shooter in the game’s history and one of the greatest players of all time, so, going against Steph is never a good idea. However, for the fans’ viewing pleasure, some players have taken that step and sacrificed themselves in the process.

GD’s Highlights uploaded a clip from the Warriors-Wizards game where John Wall can be seen being guarded by Steph and in his quest to take the ball to the basket, he bumped into Steph, sending him to the floor. An offensive foul was called on Wall and he ran back up the court shouting, “Don’t flop”.

On the next possession, Steph rolled the ball down the court, baiting Wall into going for the Hail Mary steal. As he went for the steal, the Warriors superstar quickly picked up the ball to sink the three-pointer in classic Steph fashion and gave Wall an idea of what it is like once he is annoyed.

The clip from the Rockets-Warriors game highlights Kevin Porter Jr. constantly jawing at Steph and after a few attempts, he managed to wake the baby-faced assassin.

What was being looked at as a scoring slump for Steph, Porter Jr. helped him break out of it as his trash talk made him drop 40 points, five rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and a block. Steph shot seven of 14 from the three-point line, and 12 of 23 from the field.

Even though he has a clean reputation, the Chef is a beast on the court and can annihilate even the most potent defenses ever. Ranking first on the all-time three-pointers, Curry’s skills are second to none.