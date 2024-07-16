mobile app bar

Jaylen Brown Attends Celtics-Lakers Summer League Contest With Beau Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese

Jaylen Brown is having quite the summer at the moment, but then again, who wouldn’t after winning Finals MVP and their first-ever NBA title? Understandably, he seems to be taking it easy at the moment. However, he still made it a point to attend the Boston Celtics’ Summer League Debut game this season. And as the NBA community caught on very quickly, he brought two very special guests alongside him.

Seen in Las Vegas courtside at the Celtics’ game against the Lakers, Brown had partner Kysre Gondrezick and the WNBA’s Chicago Sky star, Angel Reese alongside him. Of course, Reese didn’t fly out all the way to Las Vegas to watch the NBA’s Summer League. Instead, her team is set to play the Las Vegas Aces soon, allowing her to be in town.

Gondrezick, who was on the Chicago Sky for a short period recently, likely invited her former teammate out so that they could spend some time together. But of course, this was never going to stop certain fans from the NBA community from being a bit jealous of Brown. And so, as soon as fans caught wind of what had happened, reactions began to pour right in.

One fan made their feelings on the topic be known by simply using one of Shaquille O’Neal’s most iconic memes around at the moment.

Another admitted that they were beyond jealous of the Boston Celtics superstar, saying that he is close to start “hating” on him.

A different fan believed that this was a sign of the times. They stated that Brown was now in a stage of his life where he would be ruthless, both on, and off the court.

Apart from posts that made inappropriate comments about the women in the clip in question, these encapsulated just about all of the fans’ thoughts on this situation. And yes, while there is quite a bit of jealousy interlaced here, it’s very hard to blame the fans for this one.

An NBA champion on the court, and a deeply enviable life off it, few are living as large as Jaylen Brown at the moment.

