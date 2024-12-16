“What Helps Me Helps Us”: Stephen Curry Excited to Team Up with ‘True Competitor’ Dennis Schroder

Yesterday the Golden State Warriors finalized a trade for Dennis Schröder and a second-round pick in exchange for De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and three second-round picks. Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is very excited about this new addition to the camp. He recently spoke to the media about Schroder’s inclusion.

He was asked by a reporter in the press conference after the Mavericks game yesterday night if he had any role in bringing the 31-year-old to San Francisco and how he feels about the trade. Steph said that even though he wasn’t involved in the process, he is very excited to have Schroder as his teammate.

Curry said, “It happened pretty quick, to be honest. I’m excited about the opportunity to play with a guy I played against for a long time. He’s a true competitor.”

Steph added that Schroder brings a lot to the table because he is very good in so many aspects of the game. He can create, score, and run an offense, so he’s excited to see what he can do for the Warriors.

When asked if he really needed a secondary creator and whether this move would help him, Steph said, “What helps me, helps us.” The four-time NBA Champion believes that Schroder’s presence will allow him to do more on the floor. Steph said that he can now play off the ball and be confident that Schroder will do his job well.

Here is Steph Curry on the Dennis Schröder trade pic.twitter.com/ybyDlxU26J — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 16, 2024

This will also give Steph time to disrupt the opposition’s defense, try to get better reads on the floor and so much more.

The Warriors superstar had welcomed the German guard to the Golden State family as well after his trade became official. Steph tagged him on his IG story and wrote, “Let’s get it.”

The Warriors’ expectations from Dennis Schroder

Schroder had started his season with the Brooklyn Nets. In 23 games, he averaged 18.4 points, 3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point line in 33.6 minutes per game. In the new organization, he is expected to be in the starting lineup with Steph.

The Warriors have had issues with giving enough playtime to everyone on the roster from the beginning of this season. But they can’t have someone like Schroder on the bench all the time. He is expected to get some time from Steph and Buddy Hield. Both the players can make great use of some more rest.

In their absence, Schroder can take care of the offensive responsibility of the team. The Warriors have also put up several fourth-quarter duds recently. With Schroder on the floor, they can expect to perform better in clutch moments.