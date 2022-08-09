Basketball

What is 220 lbs Magic Johnson secret to being so fit despite still suffering from AIDS?

What is 220 lbs Magic Johnson secret to being so fit despite still suffering from AIDS?
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Shaquille O’Neal, who spends $50,000 a month due to divorce with Shaunie, now claims to have 4 side chicks
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
What is 220 lbs Magic Johnson secret to being so fit despite still suffering from AIDS?
What is 220 lbs Magic Johnson secret to being so fit despite still suffering from AIDS?

In 1991, Magic Johnson revealed that he was diagnosed with HIV. 31 years have now…