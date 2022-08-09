What is 220 lbs Magic Johnson secret to being so fit despite still suffering from AIDS?

In 1991, Magic Johnson revealed that he was diagnosed with HIV. 31 years have now passed and he is living life to the fullest!

The 1980s were revolutionary times in basketball. The NBA grew from a minor league in American sports to one with a strong following and global interest.

This was in part to the ever-so-popular Showtime Lakers. A team led by one of the two greatest players of that era in Magic Johnson, an enigma in basketball at the time.

Standing at 6’9″, Johnson was the first example of a guard possessing the height of a big man. Nevertheless, his skills allowed him to excel in the point guard position, as he averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists per game.

Magic Johnson’s HOF resume:

– 12x All-Star

– 1982 All-NBA 2nd Team, 9x 1st Team

– 5x NBA Champ

– 4x NBA AST leader

– 3x Finals MVP

– 3x NBA MVP

– 2x ASG MVP

– 2x NBA STL leader

– NBA 75th Anniversary Team

– #32 retired by #Lakers pic.twitter.com/qNmBvffv9J — Best of Pro Sports (@pro_sports_best) November 7, 2021



The 80s were truly the best of Magic’s career, especially considering that tragedy struck him in 1991 when he was diagnosed with HIV. However, the Hall of Famer has still managed to live comfortably for 31 years.

Magic Johnson has survived 31 years with HIV thanks to a revolutionary drug cocktail

The world was shaken in 1991 when Magic Johnson dropped a huge bomb. The Hall of Fame point guard revealed that he was diagnosed with HIV, due to numerous unprotected sexual encounters in his career.

Nevertheless, the four-time NBA Champion has lived life to the fullest for 31 years since his diagnosis. During this time, Johnson has dedicated time to educating the masses about HIV and AIDS.

However, many have wondered how this is possible. Well, according to Live Science, the 220 lbs Lakers lehend has survived the disease for so long thanks to a revolutionary drug cocktail that he pioneered.

When Magic Johnson announced he had HIV at 32, statistics showed he had a 50% chance of living 10 years. He turns 62 today. pic.twitter.com/GD6UU3Nwfn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 14, 2021

It truly is amazing just how far medicine has come, seeing how many lives it has changed including that of a beloved basketball icon.

