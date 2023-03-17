What is a Wedgie in Basketball? NCAA March Madness Sees 5 Wedgies on First Day

The mention of a ‘wedgie’ may cause some people to relive bad memories. Unless, of course, they’re into basketball and associate the term with the sport.

The term ‘wedgie’ comes from the term used for when someone’s underwear is pulled up tightly between their buttocks, causing discomfort.

Similarly, in basketball, a wedgie occurs when the basketball gets stuck between the rim and the backboard, causing the ball to be trapped and unable to fall through the hoop.

When a wedgie occurs during gameplay, the game is stopped, and the ball must be removed before play can continue. There are several ways to remove the ball from the wedgie. These include jumping and grabbing the ball, or using a pole or stick to dislodge the ball.

What happens when a wedgie occurs in basketball?

The occurrence of a wedgie is common enough in competitive basketball that a rule has been written for such a scenario. Referees at all levels call for a jump ball after a ball gets caught between the rim and the backboard.

While wedgies are not common, they can be a significant source of frustration for players, coaches, and spectators. When a wedgie occurs, it can interrupt the flow of the game, cause a delay in play, and lead to a loss of momentum for the team that had possession of the ball at the time of the wedgie.

This can be especially frustrating in close games, where every second counts and any interruption in play can have a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

Whenever Giannis shoots a 3 the best possible outcome is a wedgie jump ball. #NBAPlayoffs — pato (@Patkk151515) May 12, 2022

Yesterday’s NCAA March Madness Action saw 5 Wedgies occur

No Dunks sportscaster JE Skeets noted that the most wedgies recorded in a single NBA season are 58. The NCAA tournament, meanwhile, has already seen 7 of them in a week’s action!

This is, like, our sixth wedgie of the WEEK! We’re up to 46 on the season. Hell ya. #WeAreWedgie pic.twitter.com/WRmwMqrTIq — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) March 15, 2023

The first of the day occurred when West Virginia hit a wedgie in their game against Maryland. Then a double feature in Des Moines, as Arkansas tried an up-and-under layup for a wedgie just minutes into their game against Illinois. Minutes later, a three-point attempt from Illinois also got stuck behind the rim.

“It’s the rarest of all feats, it’s a double wedgie in Des Moines” 🤣#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9cBkDUagpM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

The 4th of the day occurred when Texas had a 3-pointer stuck on the bucket against Colgate. The final one of the day took place off a Penn State shot against Texas A&M.